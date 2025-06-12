5 Phillies thoughts: A brutal stretch ahead, and no extension for Schwarber?

The Phillies are probably not making many new fans right now as they continue to frustrate their diehards in the midst of a strugglefest in early June (their series win against the Cubs this week not withstanding).

While still in Wild Card berth territory, their recent play and stretch of winning just three of their last 13 games does not have them looking like contenders.

The squad has a much-needed day off Thursday before the Blue Jays come to town for three games this weekend. I have some thoughts...

Optimal lineup with Bryce Harper out

With their best offensive player sidelined, the Phillies are obviously trying to replace a weak spot in their batting order. This season the Phillies are 3-8 without Bryce Harper. He's going to miss probably another week or so of games at a minimum as he nurses a nagging wrist injury (following an elbow injury from a hit by pitch).

If I were on Rob Thomson's coaching staff, here's how I'd construct the lineup with Harper on the shelf:

1. Trea Turner, SS: He's the most complete leadoff hitter on the team.

2. Bryson Stott, 2B*: He sees a lot of pitches and has speed on the basepaths.

3. Nick Castellanos, RF: He's hitting .340 over his last 13 games and has the second best batting average on the team right now.

4. Kyle Schwarber*, DH: I still believe Schwarber's best usage is when he's got runners on base.

5. Alec Bohm, 1B: Say what you want to about Bohm, but he's been hitting well lately and offers right-handed protection (at least a little bit of it) for Schwarber.

6. Edmundo Sosa/Max Kepler*, LF: Playing left field with the infield filled out by Otto Kemp, Sosa has a sure hand on defense and has been a spark-plug hitter at times over the last few years; Kepler offers some pop from the left side.

7. J.T. Realmuto, C: Realmuto's offense has fallen off this season but his ability behind the plate has him still among the best.

8. Otto Kemp, 3B: Kemp is looking to prove he belongs in the majors and will likely see some time at third (and first) with the spot open for the time being.

9. Brandon Marsh*/Johan Rojas, CF: Neither of these guys has emerged this season, so Topper will likely ride the hot hand or play lefty-righty in center field.

* left-handed hitter

Bullpen is in trouble

With José Alvarado still suspended, there are four arms in the bullpen the team can (kind of trust) — and four is probably stretching it a bit.

Arms the team might be able to trust (Walker's stats are as a reliever):

Pitcher IP ERA Orion Kerkering 26.1 2.70 Tanner Banks 30.0 3.60 Matt Strahm 27.1 3.62 Taijuan Walker 9.0 4.00





The rest:

Pitcher IP ERA Joe Ross 32.1 5.01 Jordan Romano 24.1 7.40 ERA and IP through Wednesday morning





Not included are Max Lazar, Seth Johnson, Daniel Robert, Alan Rangel or Brett de Geus — who are not big league-caliber arms but have been called on already this season.

Not much commentary is needed on the numbers here. The eye tests supports what the stat sheet throws in Phillies fans' faces, the bullpen is weak right now.

Schwarber extension probably not coming

At season's end, Schwarber, Realmuto, Kepler and Ranger Suárez will be free agents. There has not been much chatter about extensions lately, particularly with Schwarber's impressive power this season. One has to wonder if that is the Phillies' plan.

With a pool of prospects ready to break down the door to Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies might be planning to simply tread water this season. They can turn the page big-time in 2026, with just over $73 million set to come off the books of their current $221.6 million in salary obligations.

Schwarber of course, is not someone who can be easily replaced, but with the team expensive and aging, letting their upcoming free agents walk could open things up for Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford, Mick Abel, Kemp and Andrew Painter to assume important roles along mainstays like Harper, Turner, Stott, Bohm and others.

Is it possible that extensions are not in the Phillies plans? This team as constructed does not appear to be a World Series threat — not right now anyway. Perhaps seeing how the open market and their prospects pan out is the real plan for 2025 and beyond.

Hanging in there until the All Star Break

The Phillies are currently without Harper, Aaron Nola and Alvarado. They have a mediocre bullpen and an outfield that can't hit. And they have the following schedule between now and the All-Star break:

Start date Opponent Record June 13 (3) vs. Blue Jays 37-30 June 16 (4) at Marlins 25-40 June 20 (3) vs. Mets 43-24 June 24 (3) at Astros 36-30 June 27 (3) at Braves 28-38 June 30 (3) vs. Padres 38-28 July 4 (3) vs. Reds 35-33 July 7 (3) at Giants 39-28 July 11 (3) at Padres 38-28





Seven of the nine series that lie ahead come against teams with a winning record (21 of 28 games). They have a series against the NL East-leading Mets, and series on the road against the Astros, Giants and Padres. It's a brutal stretch and it's going to be the true test of whether this team should be investing resources at the trade deadline.

Luzardo's wild ride

Just around two weeks ago, Jesús Luzardo was a no-doubter All-Star, and a serious Cy Young candidate. A few days ago, after allowing a historically bad 20 earned runs in his last two combined starts, I openly opined on whether Luzardo should be moved to the aforementioned lackluster bullpen.

Against the Cubs Wednesday he righted the ship, wiggling out of several jams, striking out 10 (seven of them through three innings) and scattering five hits and one run. It looked like the two previous blowups were simply aberrations, which is very good news.

Stability in the rotation is really the only bonafide strength this team has, and it will be crucial as it works to figure out the inconsistent offense and the unreliable bullpen that there is some calm source of repeatable success.

