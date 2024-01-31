6ABC adds meteorologist Payton Domschke to its weather team

6ABC is adding new talent to its on-air weather team. The station hired Payton Domschke as a meteorologist. Domschke, a 25-year-old from Chicago, most recently spent two years working as a meteorologist at the NBC affiliate WKYC in Cleveland, Ohio.

"I’m so excited to join the incredible team at (6ABC) in Philadelphia," Domschke wrote on Instagram. "Grateful for the opportunity to continue doing what I love."

Before her time in Ohio, Domschke held meteorologist jobs at other ABC-affiliated stations. She worked at 13News Now (WVEC) in Norfolk, Virginia, and WPTA in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to her LinkedIn profile. Domschke graduated from Ball State University in Indiana, where she studied meteorology and climatology.

Domschke joins 6ABC's weather team, which includes Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers, Brittany Boyer and Chris Sowers.

The announcement of Domschke's arrival led some passionate 6ABC viewers to wonder whether any of the station's meteorologists were leaving, but fans were assured that Domschke isn't replacing anyone.

"David Murphy retired in September 2021, after about three decades at 6abc Action News," Tynan wrote in a comment on her Facebook post welcoming Domschke to the team. "This is to fill that void. We are back to a fully staffed weather department again, after 2-1/2 years down one meteorologist and adding newscasts."

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Joseph said "We are all staying" and called Domschke a "much needed addition."

Domschke's last day at WKYC was Dec. 29. In a farewell message, her former colleagues said she has "always been lighting up this studio" and emanates a positivity that is "confounding." 6ABC has not announced her start date or on which broadcasts she will appear.