More Culture:

January 31, 2024

6ABC adds meteorologist Payton Domschke to its weather team

The Chicago native fills the vacancy left when David Murphy retired more than two years ago

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Media 6ABC
Payton Domschke 6ABC paytondomschke/Instagram

6ABC has hired Chicago-native meteorologist Payton Domschke to join the station's on-air weather team.

6ABC is adding new talent to its on-air weather team. The station hired Payton Domschke as a meteorologist. Domschke, a 25-year-old from Chicago, most recently spent two years working as a meteorologist at the NBC affiliate WKYC in Cleveland, Ohio.

RELATED: NBC10 hires South Jersey's Siobhan McGirl as general assignment reporter

"I’m so excited to join the incredible team at (6ABC) in Philadelphia," Domschke wrote on Instagram. "Grateful for the opportunity to continue doing what I love."

Before her time in Ohio, Domschke held meteorologist jobs at other ABC-affiliated stations. She worked at 13News Now (WVEC) in Norfolk, Virginia, and WPTA in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to her LinkedIn profile. Domschke graduated from Ball State University in Indiana, where she studied meteorology and climatology. 

Domschke joins 6ABC's weather team, which includes Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers, Brittany Boyer and Chris Sowers. 

The announcement of Domschke's arrival led some passionate 6ABC viewers to wonder whether any of the station's meteorologists were leaving, but fans were assured that Domschke isn't replacing anyone.

"David Murphy retired in September 2021, after about three decades at 6abc Action News," Tynan wrote in a comment on her Facebook post welcoming Domschke to the team. "This is to fill that void. We are back to a fully staffed weather department again, after 2-1/2 years down one meteorologist and adding newscasts."

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Joseph said "We are all staying" and called Domschke a "much needed addition."

Domschke's last day at WKYC was Dec. 29. In a farewell message, her former colleagues said she has "always been lighting up this studio" and emanates a positivity that is "confounding." 6ABC has not announced her start date or on which broadcasts she will appear.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media 6ABC Philadelphia TV Meteorologists News Anchors Reporters Weather

Videos

Featured

Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete
Purchased - Woman suffering an anxiety attack alone

Health anxiety: What it is and how to manage it

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows fatal police shooting that killed Alexander Spencer inside Fairhill corner store
Police Shooting Alexander Spencer

Sponsored

Health anxiety: What it is and how to manage it
Purchased - Woman suffering an anxiety attack alone

Health News

Taking a class? Writing your notes may help you learn better than typing them
hand writing brain connectivity

TV

Joey Graziadei goes on his first dates as 'The Bachelor' in latest episode
joey graziadei daisy kent bachelor date

Sixers

A dozen thoughts on the Sixers' loss to the Trail Blazers
USATSI_22401762.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Film Society to kick off Black History Month by showing movies by African American filmmakers
Black Cinema Weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved