More News:

November 26, 2024

76ers say rides to games on SEPTA will be included with season ticket packages, for one year, if arena is approved

While this would only provide the transit agency minor relief, Councilmember Mark Squilla pushes for a bigger commitment.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Development 76ers Arena
76ers arena SEPTA Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The 76ers have offered to give season ticket holders free SEPTA passes for a year if the Market Street proposal is approved, a spokesperson said.

The 76ers have offered to fund SEPTA passes for season ticket holders to the team's proposed arena during its first year of operation if the Market Street plan is approved, a spokesperson confirmed.

The concession comes after weeks of debate in City Council over who would cover the costs of increased SEPTA service to the venue. The public transit system had been facing a $240 million deficit, and warned it could not take on additional operational costs without cutting routes and increasing fares. The 76ers, however, had insisted the team would only pay the costs of upgrading Jefferson Station, atop which the arena on Market Street would sit, in public hearings Nov. 13.

MORE: Gov. Josh Shapiro approves $153 million for SEPTA to prevent massive fare increases, service cuts

While this provides SEPTA minor relief, City Councilmember Mark Squilla said during a council hearing on Tuesday that he wants the team to pay for transit passes for all ticket holders for the first year and beyond. 

The push for more financial aid for SEPTA comes after Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday that he would extend $153 million to the transit authority, moving money from seven highway projects to prevent service cuts until at least July. And the 76ers have agreed to provide SEPTA passes to ticket-holders for one year, if their arena on Market Street is approved.

The team had budgeted $3 million in its community benefits agreement for a subsidized transit fund to incentivize people attending games and other events to use SEPTA and PATCO but had not specifically disclosed how the funds would be allocated. 

The $3 million would be spread out as $1 million payments over three years, beginning in the fiscal year 2032, according to the schedule.

SEPTA funding has been a major sticking point for City Council members since the arena hearings began this month, but it's not the only issue that could impede the arena's advancement. Several legislators have said the team's $50 million CBA is insufficient to support the people threatened by this project, including small business owners in Chinatown.

City Council has also pressed the team on the stipulations of its lease agreement, among other particulars. 

The hearings will enter their fourth week Monday.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development 76ers Arena Philadelphia Center City Jefferson Station Mark Squilla 76ers Market Street Arenas SEPTA

Videos

Featured

Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility
Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Just In

Must Read

Business

Italian restaurant from Couch Cafe chef coming to Queen Village

Scampi restaurant

Sponsored

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

Video Games

Explore virtual LOVE Park, including Portal, in new video game

LOVE Park Portal

Women's Health

Pay first, deliver later: Some women are being asked to prepay for their baby

Pregnancy Prepay Bills

Holiday

Elfreth's Alley homes to offer holiday tours on Saturday, Dec. 7

Elfreth's Alley tour

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved