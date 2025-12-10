The Academy celebrates winter with dinosaurs, snowflakes and live animals

The Academy of Natural Sciences is filling the colder months with a mix of science, creativity and family activities. Across two winter weekends in late December and early January, visitors can explore how animals handle the cold, try out craft projects, meet live specimens and settle in for seasonal story times.

Both weekends feature hands-on stations throughout the museum. Families can make fizzy snowflakes, catch a live fossil show about how dinosaurs adapted to icy environments and stop by to meet some of the Academy’s mammals. Educators are also on the floor explaining how birds survive extreme Antarctic temperatures and demonstrating the insulation that keeps them warm.

Dec. 26–28 activities

During the post-holiday weekend, several extra programs join the winter lineup. Visitors can bring in old holiday cards, which educators will recycle into paper pulp for handmade paper. An ice-core activity gives a quick introduction to paleoclimatology and how scientists study Earth’s past climate. Author Mark Bryson also visits for readings of “Beeball,” followed by a small craft for kids.

Jan. 2–4 activities

The following weekend shifts into more creativity and cold-weather science. On Jan. 3, the museum’s Scrap Lab opens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for textile repurposing, including visible mending and simple upcycled projects. Later that afternoon, from 2 to 4 p.m., “Do Birds Say Brrr?” takes a closer look at how different species stay warm, using ornithology specimens and hands-on demos. From Jan. 2 to 4, the museum will also hold readings of “Over and Under the Snow” in the Outside In exhibit, each paired with a live animal that handles winter in its own way.

Individual tickets are available for Dec. 26, 27, 28 and Jan. 2, 3 and 4.

Dec. 26 - 28 & Jan. 2 - 4

Open Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University

1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Adults: $22 ($20 online)

Kids (2-12): $18.00 ($16 online)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.