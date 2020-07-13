More Events:

July 13, 2020

Academy of Natural Sciences' summer camp, Bug Fest move online

The museum on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will reopen at the end of July

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Museums
Academy of Natural Sciences Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Academy Science Camp From Home is online and free. It's geared toward children age 7-10.

Searching for something new (and educational!) to do with your kids this summer when it's too hot to hang outside?

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is moving its kids' summer camp online, as well as the annual Bug Fest.

Academy Science Camp From Home is free online. It features weekly activities and videos. Themes include Dinosaur Detectives, Ferocious Fossils, Secrets of the Museum and Engineering Nature. All of the online activities are geared toward children ages 7 to 10.

RELATED: Franklin Square reopening for the summer season | Philly museums announce reopening plans with health, safety protocols

As for Bug Fest, it will take place over Zoom, Facebook and Instagram starting Monday, Aug 3, and running through Sunday, Aug. 9. It's free but the Zoom programs will require registration and the number of people who can join may be limited.

Bug Fest will include opportunities to learn about insects from all over the world and will give viewers a chance to see insect specimens from the academy’s entomology collection up close.

After temporarily closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum plans to reopen to the public on Friday, July 31. The current featured exhibit is "Survival of the Slowest" with Lulu the two-toed sloth. Opening soon is the exhibit "Wildlife Photographer of the Year" featuring stunning animal photos. 

Details about the Academy’s new health and safety protocols are available online.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Museums Philadelphia Summer Camp Science Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL Rumors: Free agent Everson Griffen appears to be interested in joining the Eagles
042720EversonGriffen

Crime

South Jersey teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Rancocas Valley high school teacher

Prevention

Philly launches face-mask media campaign to unite city against COVID-19
COVID-19 Mask Campaign

Sponsored

John McMullen: With DeSean Jackson, Eagles got boxed in by their own precedent
Jeffrey-Lurie_071320_usat

Weddings

Cescaphe prepares for weddings during the coronavirus pandemic
Cescaphe - The Lucy

Food & Drink

One of Honeygrow's best salads is becoming a pizza – for a limited time
Pizzeria Vetri x Honeygrow

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved