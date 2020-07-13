Academy of Natural Sciences' summer camp, Bug Fest move online

Searching for something new (and educational!) to do with your kids this summer when it's too hot to hang outside?

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is moving its kids' summer camp online, as well as the annual Bug Fest.



Academy Science Camp From Home is free online. It features weekly activities and videos. Themes include Dinosaur Detectives, Ferocious Fossils, Secrets of the Museum and Engineering Nature. All of the online activities are geared toward children ages 7 to 10.



As for Bug Fest, it will take place over Zoom, Facebook and Instagram starting Monday, Aug 3, and running through Sunday, Aug. 9. It's free but the Zoom programs will require registration and the number of people who can join may be limited.

Bug Fest will include opportunities to learn about insects from all over the world and will give viewers a chance to see insect specimens from the academy’s entomology collection up close.

After temporarily closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum plans to reopen to the public on Friday, July 31. The current featured exhibit is "Survival of the Slowest" with Lulu the two-toed sloth. Opening soon is the exhibit "Wildlife Photographer of the Year" featuring stunning animal photos.

Details about the Academy’s new health and safety protocols are available online.