Adventure Aquarium's newest baby blue penguin needs a name and it's up to the public to decide

The latest in tiny, fuzzy animal news: Adventure Aquarium in Camden is asking people to help name one of its new penguin chicks.

Three blue penguins hatched in late January and early February. Aquarium staffers named the first two Bananas Foster and Kiwi. But they're turning to the public to name the third – a baby girl born Feb. 12 to parents Maremma and Bloke.

People can vote for her name through Tuesday. The options – Lovie, Rose, Valentina and Venus – are themed around Valentine's Day, which came two days after her birth.

The three hatchlings won't make their public debuts until they're around 2 months old. At that time, they'll take daily trips to a pen on the Little Blue Beach exhibit, where they'll become acclimated to aquarium's penguin colony. Visitors won't see the newest chick for a while, but Bananas Foster – born Jan. 26 – is expected to make her debut in mid-March.

Little blue penguins are native to Australia and New Zealand. The species is named after its small size and blue feathers.

No one asked us, but since it's that easy, here's a list of PhillyVoice staffers' name suggestions for the baby blue:

•Blueberry (keeping with the fruits theme)

•Piplup (in case she grows up to be a gamer)

•Irish Potato (tis the season)

•Tux (for penguin reasons)

•Cerulean (because she's not just blue, she's not turquoise, she's not lapis, she's actually cerulean)