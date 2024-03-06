More News:

March 06, 2024

Adventure Aquarium's newest baby blue penguin needs a name and it's up to the public to decide

Animal lovers can vote for 1 of 4 options: Lovie, Rose, Valentina or Venus.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Penguins
Baby Blue Penguin Provided Image/Adventure Aquarium

People can vote to name Adventure Aquarium's newest blue penguin chick, above, through Tuesday. The options are Lovie, Rose, Valentina and Venus.

The latest in tiny, fuzzy animal news: Adventure Aquarium in Camden is asking people to help name one of its new penguin chicks.

Three blue penguins hatched in late January and early February. Aquarium staffers named the first two Bananas Foster and Kiwi. But they're turning to the public to name the third – a baby girl born Feb. 12 to parents Maremma and Bloke. 

People can vote for her name through Tuesday. The options – Lovie, Rose, Valentina and Venus – are themed around Valentine's Day, which came two days after her birth.

The three hatchlings won't make their public debuts until they're around 2 months old. At that time, they'll take daily trips to a pen on the Little Blue Beach exhibit, where they'll become acclimated to aquarium's penguin colony. Visitors won't see the newest chick for a while, but Bananas Foster – born Jan. 26 – is expected to make her debut in mid-March. 

Little blue penguins are native to Australia and New Zealand. The species is named after its small size and blue feathers. 

No one asked us, but since it's that easy, here's a list of PhillyVoice staffers' name suggestions for the baby blue: 

•Blueberry (keeping with the fruits theme) 
•Piplup (in case she grows up to be a gamer) 
•Irish Potato (tis the season) 
•Tux (for penguin reasons) 
•Cerulean (because she's not just blue, she's not turquoise, she's not lapis, she's actually cerulean)

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Penguins Camden Adventure Aquarium Animals

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

PennDOT, PA Turnpike Commission implement work zone speed cameras
PennDOT work camera .jpeg

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Addiction

A law-and-order approach to Philly's overdose crisis will have grave effects, harm reduction advocates say
Overdose Prevention Kensington

Nature

Philly's cherry blossoms expected to bloom in early April
Cherry blossoms Philly

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Bryce Harper's new role finds him as full-time first base
Bryce-Harper-2023-NLCS-Diamondbacks-Phillies

Performances

Broadway musical 'Frozen' makes Philadelphia debut this month
frozen broadway musical philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved