More Sports:

June 28, 2022

A.J. Brown posts hype video of Eagles trade, work with Jalen Hurts

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
052222AJBrown Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY NETWORK

A.J. Brown

I think it's fair to say that A.J. Brown is probably as anxious to get going as any other Eagles fan in the Delaware Valley.

Training camp is still a few weeks away and the NFL season a couple of months away, but Philly's newest star receiver is at least staying busy. 

He posted a hype video on Twitter Tuesday morning celebrating his draft-night trade to the Eagles back in April followed by footage of him running more routes with quarterback Jalen Hurts in the downtime between OTAs and the start of camp.

Is it a bit self-absorbed? Maybe. But as our own Shamus Clancy noted: "He's an NFL wideout. I'd be concerned if he wasn't."

Fair point.

Anyway, Brown has been loving being an Eagle since the trade went down.

The 24-year old talked about how he'll get to play with his best friend in Hurts last month and already got the Eagles-Cowboys trash talk going following DeVonta Smith's celebrity softball game up in Allentown when he told the crowd "Indeed, get your popcorn ready and tell Micah Parsons he can get ready for this s***!"

He's also, on paper at least, creating a scary Eagles receiving corps after it had been a massive weakness the past several years.

Pro Football Focus, for example, has the Birds' receivers ranked as the No. 4 group heading into the 2022 season, behind only Miami at No. 3, Tampa Bay at No. 2, and Cincinnati at the top. 

Training camp begins Tuesday, July 26 at the NovaCare Complex.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia A.J. Brown Jalen hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Hungry Harvest - The Garden at Cherry Street Pier

The Rounds is hosting a celebratory first birthday bash with live music, giveaways, and cocktails
Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Truck carrying 10,000 pounds of fireworks catches fire on New Jersey highway
Fireworks Truck New Jersey

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Healthy Eating

High-protein diets can help people make healthier food choices, research shows
High-protein diets

phillies

Report: Bryce Harper 'expected to need surgery' on fractured left thumb
Bryce-Harper-Fractured-Thumb-06252022-UST

History

Proposed Black heritage trail in New Jersey moves closer to reality
Black Heritage Trail

Holiday

Where to watch the 2022 Fourth of July fireworks at the Jersey Shore
062722-july-4-fireworks-ocnj.JPG

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved