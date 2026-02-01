All foods can fit in a balanced diet – here's how flexibility can be healthier than dieting

Eat this, not that. This one food will cure everything. That food is poison. Cut this food out. Try this diet. Don't eat at these times. Eat this food and you'll lose weight. With society's obsession with food, health and weight, statements like these are all over social media, gyms and even health care offices.

But do you need to follow rules like these to be healthy? Most often the answer is no, because health and nutrition is much more complex and nuanced than a simple list of what to eat and what to avoid. Despite this, rules about health and nutrition are so common because of diet culture – a morality imposed by society that sees falling outside the arbitrary ideal of thinness as a personal failure. Diet culture and the people promoting it expect you to pursue or maintain thinness at all times.

Diet culture norms have led to a multibillion-dollar industry promoting diets that each come with their own set of rules, with each claiming it's the only way to be healthy or lose weight. When access to nutrition information is at an all-time high online, people are often left digging through conflicting information when trying to figure out what to eat or what a healthy diet look likes.

As a registered dietitian specializing in eating disorders, the majority of my clients have been, and continue to be, harmed by diet culture. They wrestle with guilt and shame around food, and their health is often negatively affected by rigid rules about nutrition. Rather than improving health, research has shown that diet culture increases your risk of unhealthy behaviors, including yo-yo dieting, weight cycling and eating disorders.

If the solution to health isn't following the rules of diet culture, what is the answer? I believe an all-foods-fit approach to nutrition can offer an antidote.

What is all foods fit?

All foods fit may sound like "eat whatever you want, whenever you want," but that is an oversimplification of this approach to nutrition. Rather, this model is based on the idea that all foods can fit into a healthy diet by balancing food and nutrition in a way that promotes health. It does this by enabling flexibility in your diet through listening to internal body cues to decide what and when to eat instead of following external rules.

All foods fit allows for nuance to exist in health and nutrition. Diet culture is black and white – foods are either "good" or "bad." But nutrition and health are much more complex. For starters, many factors beyond diet affect health: exercise, sleep, stress, mental health, socioeconomic status, access to food, and health care, to name a few.

Similarly, while general guidelines around nutrition are available, everyone has individual needs based on their preferences, health status, access to food, daily schedule, cooking skills and more. The flexibility of all foods fit can help you make empowered food choices based on your health goals, tastes, exercise habits and life circumstances.

All foods fit in action

A common pushback to the all-foods-fit approach is that you can't be healthy if you are eating "unhealthy" foods, and giving yourself permission to eat all foods means you'll primarily eat the "bad" ones. However, research shows that removing the morality around food can actually lead to healthier food choices by decreasing stress related to food decisions. This reduces the risk of disordered eating, resulting in improved physical health.

To see what an all-foods-fit approach might look like, imagine you're attending a social event where the food options are pizza, a veggie and dip tray and cookies. According to the diet you're following, pizza, cookies and dips are all "bad" foods to avoid. You grab some of the veggies to eat but are still hungry.

You're starving toward the end of the event, but the only food left is cookies. You plan on eating only one but feel so hungry and guilty that you end up eating a lot of cookies and feel out of control. You feel sick when you go home and promise yourself to do better tomorrow. But this binge-restrict cycle will continue.

Now imagine attending the same social event, but you don't label foods as good or bad. From experience, you know you often feel hungry and unwell after eating pizza by itself. You also know that fiber, which can be found in vegetables, is helpful for gut health and can make you feel more satisfied after meals. So you balance your plate with a couple slices of pizza and a handful of veggies and dip.

You feel pretty satisfied after that meal and don't feel the need to eat a cookie. Toward the end of the event, you grab a cookie because you enjoy the taste and eat most of it before feeling satisfied. You save the rest of the cookie for later.

Rather than following strict rules and restrictions that can lead to cycles of guilt and shame, an all-food-fits approach can lead to more sustainable healthy habits where stress and disruptions to routine don't wreak havoc on your overall diet.

How to get started with an all-foods-fit approach

It can be incredibly hard to divest from diet culture and adopt an all-foods-fit approach to nutrition and health. Here are some tips to help you get started:

Remove any moral labels on food. Instead of good or bad, or healthy or unhealthy, think about the name of the food or the nutritional components it has. For example, chicken is high in protein, broccoli is a source of fiber, and ice cream is a dessert. Neutral labels can help determine what food choices make sense for you in the moment and reduce any guilt or shame around food. Focus on your internal cues – hunger, fullness, satisfaction and how food makes you physically feel. Becoming attuned to your body can help you regulate food choices and determine what eating pattern makes you feel your best. Eat consistently. When you aren't eating regularly, it can be hard to feel in control around food. Your hunger can become more intense and your body less sensitive to fullness hormones. Implement an eating schedule that spaces food regularly throughout the day, filling any prolonged gaps between meals with a snack. Reintroduce foods you previously restricted. Start small with foods that feel less scary or with a small amount of a food you're anxious about. This could look like adding a piece of chocolate to lunch most days, or trying out a bagel for one breakfast. By intentionally adding these foods back into your diet, you can build trust with yourself that you won't feel out of control around these foods. Check in with yourself before eating. Ask yourself, how hungry am I? What sounds good right now? How long until I can eat again? And sometimes, more support is needed. This can be especially true if you're experiencing disordered eating habits or have an eating disorder. Consider working with a dietitian to help challenge nutrition misinformation and heal your relationship to food.

Charlotte Carlson, Director of the Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center, Colorado State University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.