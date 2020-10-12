More Culture:

October 12, 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Here are some of the best deals available

Big savings on a wide range of items begin Tuesday

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Amazon Prime
amazon prime day deals.jpg Christian Wiediger/Unsplash.com

Amazon Prime Day deals include savings on Amazon Echo smart speakers, Calvin Klein brand clothing and diapers, among various other products.

Amazon Prime Day and the various deals that come with it are nearly here. 

The 48-hour annual savings event begins Tuesday at midnight. This year offers Prime members big savings on smart speakers, clothing and school supplies. 

An Amazon Prime account is necessary to participate. An annual plan costs $119, while a monthly plan charges users $12.99 per month. New users can access a 30-day free trial.

Students can sign up for Amazon's six-month free trial and then opt for a monthly $6.49 charge or an annual $59 charge.

Amazon app users will be able to receive Prime Day deal alerts and place orders.

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or get a head start on your holiday shopping, here are some of the best deals available for Amazon Prime Day 2020:

Technology

•50% off an Amazon Echo Show 5, now at $44.99

•$60 off of a Ring Video Doorbell Pro

•$80 off of an Amazon Echo Show (2nd generation)

•$60 off of an Amazon Echo Plus (2nd generation)

•$30 off of an Amazon Echo Auto

•$10 off of an Amazon Blink Mini

•$100 off of a Ring Doorbell Elite

•$60 off of a Ring Alarm 5 piece kit (1st generation)

Lifestyle

•32% off of a Shark ION Robot Vacuum

•Up to 30% off of on smart lights, plugs, and robot vacuums

•Up to 20% off on select furniture, such as rugs, beds, and chairs

Clothing

•Up to 40% off on Amazon brand clothing

•Up to 30% Calvin Klein brand clothing

•Up to 50% off Kenneth Cole, Perry Ellis and Dockers tailored clothing

•Up to 30% off Nautica apparel

•Up to 30% off slippers from Jessica Simpson, Hanes and Kenneth Cole

•Up to 40% off Timberland accessories

•Up to20% off Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Apparel

Miscellaneous

•Up to 20% off on Kellogg’s products, including Rice Krispies and Cheez-Its.

•Up to 40% off on Amazon daily essentials, such as coffee and diapers

•Up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Video movies

•Up to 20% off on college supplies and other school supplies for students

•$0.99 for three months of Amazon Kids+, which consists of books, videos, and movies

•Up to 20% off on snacks and drinks, such as Stacy’s Pita Chips and IZZE Sparkling Juice

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Amazon Prime Philadelphia Lifestyle Retail Retail Sales Amazon Clothing Business Sales Technology

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Steelers game
Fletcher-Cox-Steelers_101120_Eagles

Voting

Another early voting location opens at South Philly school
South Philly Early Voting

Illness

COVID-19 cases climbing again in Philly and Pennsylvania in October
COVIDS-19 Philly October

Eagles

Is Eagles' leading (yes, leading) receiver Travis Fulgham the real deal?
Travis-Fulgham_101120_Eagles

Food & Drink

The Commons, a 'virtual food hall,' to debut in Philadelphia
Virtual food hall

Shopping

Thunderbird Salvage celebrating Halloween with Spooky Scary Flea Market
Spooky Scary Flea Market

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved