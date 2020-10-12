Amazon Prime Day 2020: Here are some of the best deals available

Amazon Prime Day and the various deals that come with it are nearly here.

The 48-hour annual savings event begins Tuesday at midnight. This year offers Prime members big savings on smart speakers, clothing and school supplies.

An Amazon Prime account is necessary to participate. An annual plan costs $119, while a monthly plan charges users $12.99 per month. New users can access a 30-day free trial.

Students can sign up for Amazon's six-month free trial and then opt for a monthly $6.49 charge or an annual $59 charge.

Amazon app users will be able to receive Prime Day deal alerts and place orders.

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or get a head start on your holiday shopping, here are some of the best deals available for Amazon Prime Day 2020:

Technology

•50% off an Amazon Echo Show 5, now at $44.99

•$60 off of a Ring Video Doorbell Pro

•$80 off of an Amazon Echo Show (2nd generation)

•$60 off of an Amazon Echo Plus (2nd generation)

•$30 off of an Amazon Echo Auto

•$10 off of an Amazon Blink Mini

•$100 off of a Ring Doorbell Elite

•$60 off of a Ring Alarm 5 piece kit (1st generation)

Lifestyle

•32% off of a Shark ION Robot Vacuum

•Up to 30% off of on smart lights, plugs, and robot vacuums

•Up to 20% off on select furniture, such as rugs, beds, and chairs

Clothing

•Up to 40% off on Amazon brand clothing

•Up to 30% Calvin Klein brand clothing



•Up to 50% off Kenneth Cole, Perry Ellis and Dockers tailored clothing



•Up to 30% off Nautica apparel



•Up to 30% off slippers from Jessica Simpson, Hanes and Kenneth Cole



•Up to 40% off Timberland accessories



•Up to20% off Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Apparel



Miscellaneous

•Up to 20% off on Kellogg’s products, including Rice Krispies and Cheez-Its.

•Up to 40% off on Amazon daily essentials, such as coffee and diapers

•Up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Video movies

•Up to 20% off on college supplies and other school supplies for students

•$0.99 for three months of Amazon Kids+, which consists of books, videos, and movies

•Up to 20% off on snacks and drinks, such as Stacy’s Pita Chips and IZZE Sparkling Juice