November 06, 2018

American Airlines expands Philadelphia service to two more U.S. cities

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphians heading south will have a few more options at Philadelphia International Airport next spring, with American Airlines expanding service to two cities in North Carolina and Tennessee.

The airline, which has a hub at PHL, will begin offering daily nonstop service, year-round, to Asheville, North Carolina and Chattanooga, Tennessee, on May 3.

The non-stop routes to those cities would be the first from Philadelphia, the airline said.

Seasonal offerings from the airline also will return. In May, American Airlines will resume service to Prague, including more Premium Economy seats on a larger aircraft, the Airbus A330-200. Flying the bigger aircraft will provide about 500 more seats a week to the Czech Republic capital.

Previously, additional winter flights to Florida, nonstop flights to Europe, and a new direct flight to Mexico from Philadelphia were announced in 2018 by the airline.

