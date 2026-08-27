For the first time, travelers soon can fly from Philly to Vienna and Porto

American Airlines will begin offering daily, direct flights to three additional European destinations from Philadelphia International Airport next spring.

The new routes include service to Porto, Portugal, starting March 28; Vienna, starting May 6; and Reykjavik, Iceland, starting May 27. Tickets to the destinations will be available to purchase starting Monday.

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"As American's transatlantic hub, we are thrilled to see this continued growth in their international portfolio to more top trending European destinations," Tracy Borda, interim CEO for Philadelphia International Airport, said in a statement. "Porto and Vienna have never been served from PHL and Reykjavik is back for the first time since the pandemic."

Flights to Porto and Vienna will utilize an Airbus A321XLR aircraft; travelers heading to Reykjavik will board an Airbus A321neo. Borda said the use of the new A321XLR fleet marks an exciting moment for the airport.

"That aircraft is a game changer, allowing American to add unique international markets not traditionally served by widebody planes, making it even easier for our guests to explore Europe from Philadelphia," she said.

Flights between Philly and Vienna are scheduled through early January 2028, giving travelers the opportunity to visit European Christmas markets, American said.

American Airlines is the largest airline operating out of Philadelphia. It carried more than 20 million passengers in 2025, according to the airport.

The airport offers 22 daily flights to 21 trans-Atlantic destinations this summer, Forbes reported.

"New service to Porto, Reykjavik and Vienna gives customers more opportunities to connect with diverse cultures and experiences," Cesar Marchese, American Airlines vice president of PHL operations, said in a statement.

American will add service from Philly to Vero Beach Regional Airport in Florida starting in November and Allegiant Airlines will begin offering service to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in October.