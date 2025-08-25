More Culture:

August 25, 2025

'American Idol' is holding virtual auditions for Pa. and N.J. contestants Sept. 4

The ABC competition series is searching for new stars in all 50 states. The next season will air in 2026.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV American Idol
American Idol Provided image/Disney/Christopher Willard

Celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan will return to the next season of 'American Idol.' The ABC series is hosting live virtual auditions.

Philadelphia-area singers will get a shot on TV stardom next week, when "American Idol" holds open Zoom auditions for its 24th season.

The long-running competition is launching its latest search for talent across the United States. Producers will host live, virtual auditions in all 50 states from Tuesday through Wednesday, Sept. 24. The big day for Pennsylvania and New Jersey hopefuls is Thursday, Sept. 4.

MORE: Mural Arts founder Jane Golden to depart organization after 42-year tenure

Aspiring contestants can reserve a time slot online, but it's not the only way to try out for the show. "American Idol" also accepts audition videos via an online portal. The contest is open to all U.S. residents who will be at least 15 years old by Feb. 15, 2026.

The series, which ABC rebooted in 2018 after a two-year hiatus from its original home at Fox, has showcased multiple singers from the Philly region. Stratford native Pat Johnson advanced to Hollywood after performing his original song "Need It" in March, while Ricky Moyer of Levittown was a contestant in 2024. Neither ultimately made it to the top 24 semifinals. 

Celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood, an "American Idol" alum herself, will return for the upcoming season. Though it does not have a premiere date yet, it will air in 2026.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV American Idol Pennsylvania ABC Singers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Columbia Montour - DuMond Twins

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central Pennsylvania
Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer

Just In

Must Read

Education

Philadelphia teachers union, school district reach tentative new contract

School district teachers union deal

Sponsored

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central PA

Limited - Covered Bridge

Men's Health

Walking is a great way to improve your health, and it's easy to add it to your daily routine

Walking Health Benefits

History

Papier-mâché mushrooms helped foragers avoid 'dangereux' fungi

Papier mache mushroom

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Cantina Los Caballitos

Phillies

Ranger Suárez and Aaron Nola step up in different ways as Phillies win series over Nationals

Ranger 8.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved