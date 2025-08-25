'American Idol' is holding virtual auditions for Pa. and N.J. contestants Sept. 4

Philadelphia-area singers will get a shot on TV stardom next week, when "American Idol" holds open Zoom auditions for its 24th season.

The long-running competition is launching its latest search for talent across the United States. Producers will host live, virtual auditions in all 50 states from Tuesday through Wednesday, Sept. 24. The big day for Pennsylvania and New Jersey hopefuls is Thursday, Sept. 4.

Aspiring contestants can reserve a time slot online, but it's not the only way to try out for the show. "American Idol" also accepts audition videos via an online portal. The contest is open to all U.S. residents who will be at least 15 years old by Feb. 15, 2026.

The series, which ABC rebooted in 2018 after a two-year hiatus from its original home at Fox, has showcased multiple singers from the Philly region. Stratford native Pat Johnson advanced to Hollywood after performing his original song "Need It" in March, while Ricky Moyer of Levittown was a contestant in 2024. Neither ultimately made it to the top 24 semifinals.

Celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood, an "American Idol" alum herself, will return for the upcoming season. Though it does not have a premiere date yet, it will air in 2026.

