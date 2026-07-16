Try a traditional Swedish crayfish feast at the American Swedish Historical Museum

If you've ever wanted to try a meal that's been part of Swedish culture for generations, the American Swedish Historical Museum is offering the chance later this summer.

The museum's annual Crayfish Dinner Party returns Friday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m., bringing one of Sweden's most recognizable late-summer traditions to South Philadelphia. The evening centers around a buffet featuring crayfish alongside Swedish meatballs, potatoes, cheese pie, salads and dessert. Guests 21 and older also can enjoy aquavit, a Scandinavian spirit that's often served during festive meals. A cash and credit card bar will be available during the event.

Provided Courtesy/American Swedish Historical Museum Provided Courtesy/American Swedish Historical Museum

In Sweden, crayfish parties are traditionally held in August after the shellfish return to the table at the end of the summer harvest season. The gatherings are known for outdoor dinners, colorful lanterns, paper hats and songs shared around the table. The museum's event brings that tradition to its outdoor terrace in FDR Park.

Tickets cost $70 for adults and $30 for children ages 4 to 12. Registration is required by Aug. 13, and tickets are limited.

Friday, Aug. 21 | 6 p.m.

American Swedish Historical Museum

1900 Pattison Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19145

$70 for adults; $30 for kids (4-12)

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