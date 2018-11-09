More News:

November 09, 2018

Amtrak video goes behind scenes of 30th Street Station restoration

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Architecture Transportation
Stock_Carroll - 30th Street Station Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The exterior of 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

Anyone who's spent much time in or around 30th Street Station over the past few years would describe the building's impressive exterior as a construction zone.

While it may be an inconvenience or an eyesore for the time being, the restoration of Philadelphia's transportation hub serves a much larger purpose.

30th Street Station will eventually serve as the centerpiece of a massive revitalization west of the Schuylkill River, beginning with plans to beautify the surrounding area with inviting public spaces. The new plaza will redirect concourse traffic for pedestrians and drivers while creating a stronger connection with the surrounding neighborhood in University City.

In the longer term, the 30th Street Station District Plan will inject $10 billion into the vicinity, bringing to life projects like Schuylkill Yards, the expansion of Drexel Park and new river crossing bridges that better connect the area to Center City.

Amtrak, among the biggest stakeholders in the long-term plan, has helped oversee the restoration of the historic building to the shine it had when it first opened in 1933. The video below offers a behind-the-scenes look at the team that's led the first part of a transformative project in West Philadelphia.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Architecture Transportation Philadelphia Trains 30th Street Station Amtrak Railroad

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies reportedly interested in closer Craig Kimbrel
110718_Craig-Kimbrel_usat

Television

Hey cord-cutters, free local broadcast television launches – antenna-free – in Philadelphia
11072018_cordcutter_Flickr

Health News

Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV and hepatitis
unsanitary-lehigh-valley-dentist-pexels

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch
110618EzekielElliott

Holiday

Hate Christmas music in November? 36 percent of shoppers say they've left stores because of it
Carroll - Macy's Holiday Light Show

Holiday

Eagles fans invited to take holiday card photo on Lincoln Financial Field
Carroll - Lincoln Financial Field

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.