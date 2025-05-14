Analyzing the advantages and disadvantages of the Eagles' 2025 schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 schedule is set, so now we'll take a deeper look at the advantages and disadvantages of this year's slate of games.

For quick reference, here's a snapshot of the Eagles' schedule (via the Eagles' Twitter account):

This year, unlike last year, I believe the disadvantages somewhat outweigh the advantages, mainly because the Eagles play a lot of good teams. But overall it's a fair schedule. Let's start with the advantages...

Advantages

• A Week 9 bye more or less splits the season in half — eight games before the bye, nine games after. Players will tell you that they would much rather the bye come later in the season, when their bodies need some added recovery time, and Week 9 is a reasonable spot to get a week off.



It is worth noting that the Eagles' Week 5 bye last season seemed less than ideal when the schedule came out, but ended up being a godsend as the team was able to take a step back and regroup after struggling through their first four games.

• Having a home game Week 18 is ideal heading into the playoffs.



• The Eagles have a short week Thursday game on the road, but it's just a bus ride up the NJ Turnpike to face the Giants. They have a home game the week before that Thursday night game.

Their short week game on Black Friday against the Bears is at home. The short week home game against the Bears is more of an advantage than the road Thursday game in NJ is a disadvantage, in my opinion.

• With just one road trip to the west coast (Week 14 in L.A.), the Eagles won't be flying much in 2025.



• The Eagles will face one team coming off of their bye week. That would be the Vikings, Week 7. The Eagles will also be coming off a mini bye week of their own for that game, as they have a Thursday night matchup with the Giants Week 6.



Disadvantages

• Because we already knew who the Eagles' opponents were going to be this year, we also knew they would have a much harder schedule than they did in 2024, at least on paper (yes, I know things change). The Eagles' 2024 opponents had a combined record of 142-147 (0.491) in 2023. Their 2025 opponents had a combined regular season record of 162-127 (0.561) in 2024.

Here are the Eagles' opponents, and their 2024 records (I also added in point differentials):

Week Opponent 2024 record 2024 point diff 1 Cowboys 7-10 -118 2 Chiefs 15-2 +59 3 Rams 10-7 -19 4 Buccaneers 10-7 +117 5 Broncos 10-7 +114 6 Giants 3-14 -142 7 Vikings 14-3 +100 8 Giants 3-14 -142 9 (BYE) 10 Packers 11-6 +122 11 Lions 15-2 +222 12 Cowboys 7-10 -118 13 Bears 5-12 -60 14 Chargers 11-6 +101 15 Raiders 4-13 -125 16 Commanders 12-5 +94 17 Bills 13-4 +157 18 Commanders 12-5 +94 TOTAL 162-127 (0.561) +456



Or, if you prefer your strength of schedule metrics to be betting odds-focused, here's this from Deniz Selman:

• The NFC East teams all play each other twice, as you're aware, and in 2025 they play the entirety of the AFC West and the NFC North. They also each have three games on their schedules that their divisional rivals don't. The Eagles have a first-place schedule, and as such, they play first place teams in the NFC South, the NFC West, and the AFC East. Those teams are the Buccaneers, Rams, and Bills. The NFC East teams drew the following floating opponents this year:

Finish NFC East team NFCS / NFCW / AFCE opponents 1st Eagles Buccaneers, Rams, Bills 2nd Commanders Falcons, Seahawks, Dolphins 3rd Cowboys Panthers, Cardinals, Jets 4th Giants Saints, 49ers, Patriots

The Eagles have to play a Bucs team that always seems to have their number, a Rams team that gave them their hardest game in the playoffs, and a Bills team that has won the AFC East five consecutive seasons. We'll see what changes as the year progresses, but as of right now that trio of opponents is far harder than any of the trios the other NFC East teams have to face.

• The first five games of the schedule will be challenging. Four of those five opponents won 10+ games in 2024, and two of them — the Rams and Chiefs — will have revenge on their minds.



• There's a lot of schedule weirdness. The Eagles will play two Thursday games, two Monday games, a Friday game, a Saturday game, and a whole lot of primetime games. That's going to require extra thought from the coaching staff on how to structure weeks of practice, etc.



• The Eagles' Week 11 game against the Lions — which could have NFC playoff seeding significance — comes on a Sunday after a Monday night road game in Green Bay.



• The Eagles play both the Giants and Commanders twice in three weeks. That's not necessarily an advantage or disadvantage. It's just dumb.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader