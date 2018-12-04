More News:

December 04, 2018

Apple's 'Best of 2018' list includes trends, most downloaded apps, and games of the year

'Self care' has been a buzzword this year and a common theme pursued by many software developers

Social media Photo by Pixabay/Pexels

Social media apps on a smartphone.

Apple released its "Best Of 2018" lists this week, including what apps we downloaded most and why. 

The announcement includes trends, games, and lifestyle apps on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that were the most downloaded this year. 

MORE: Telemedicine offers new health care possibilities – but payment challenges abound

YouTube notably took the No. 1 spot, beating out Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat. Last year, YouTube was third on the list next to Bitmoji and Snapchat, respectively. 

Another interesting addition to the list is TikTok, the Chinese video app that has been rapidly popularizing around the world. 

Here are all 20 of most downloaded apps in 2018. 

  1. YouTube
  2. Instagram
  3. Snapchat
  4. Messenger
  5. Facebook
  6. Bitmoji
  7. Netflix
  8. Google Maps
  9. Gmail
  10. Spotify
  11. Amazon
  12. Uber
  13. WhatsApp
  14. Pandora
  15. Wish
  16. TikTok
  17. Cash App
  18. Google Photos
  19. Google Chrome
  20. Twitter

The top trend among apps was, perhaps not unsurprisingly, also a huge buzzword this year: Self-care. 

The first app that pops up under the category is Fabulous, a life coach app that guides users through different challenges like drinking water when they wake up every morning, meditating, and creating morning routines – all with the promise that in two weeks you'll be a more energized, fulfilled, version of yourself. A more Fabulous version of yourself.

The app of the year is Procreate Pocket. It looks like this is an advanced version of Paint. Apple calls it "the most powerful sketching, painting and illustration app ever designed for iPhone."

