April 10, 2024

Officer purposely struck by ATV on I-95, police say

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-threatening injuries and the suspect is in custody.

By Michaela Althouse
041024 officer atv accident.jpeg Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The officer worked in Philly Police's ATV unit and was out on patrol due to the warm weather. According to police, the suspect intentionally struck the officer.

A police officer was injured Tuesday night after an altercation with an ATV on the highway. 

At approximately 7:15 p.m. near the Packer Avenue exit on Interstate 95 North, an ATV struck a police officer. The officer, who works in Philly Police's ATV unit, was riding a dirt bike, 6ABC reported. Police say the incident was intentional, and the suspect is currently in custody.

"The officer assigned to ATV initiative, to combat this scourge of ATVs running rampant in the city, was intentionally struck during the performance of his duties," Philly Police Inspector George Kappe told 6ABC. 

After he was struck, the officer followed the ATV driver to the Frankford area. Police found the ATV at the 5100 block of Erdrick Street and placed the suspect in custody. 

The officer was taken to Jefferson University Hospital with a "road rash" and an injury to one of his feet. Police say the officer works in the 12th district and is a six-year veteran of the department.

Police said they were able to identify the suspect due to a passerby witness, though they have not released the suspect's name. 

"We have a strong initiative in the Philadelphia Police Department to combat this problem in the city, and nowhere is immune," Kappe said in a statement. "In any section of the city, you can see ATVs and dirtbikes riding recklessly, endangering the public. We're taking some proactive steps to curb this and eliminate this from happening."

Michaela Althouse
