More Health:

July 09, 2020

Chester County company raising funding to test SARS drugs against COVID-19

Audacity Therapeutics aims to raise $150 million

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
SARS coronavirus treatment Audacity Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash.com

A Chester County-based company seeks to test drugs developed in response to SARS against COVID-19.

A Philadelphia area genetics expert is leading a research fund aimed at determining whether existing drugs can be used to treat COVID-19. 

Barbara Handelin has launched the Audacity R4 Medicines Evergreen Fund in hopes of raising $150 million to test drugs created in the wake of the SARS outbreak against COVID-19, the New York Post reported

Handelin is the CEO of Audacity Therapeutics, a public benefit pharmaceutical company based in Paoli, Chester County. 

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and COVID-19 are each caused by coronaviruses. SARS proved more lethal than COVID-19, but did not spread as easily and vanished within two years. Because the viruses share many similarities, Handelin believes there's a chance an existing drug could treat COVID-19.

"Some of our colleagues were working on this 10 years ago," Handelin told the newspaper. "We were unprepared for this crisis despite having 90% of the science on coronaviruses."

If one of the drugs proves successful, Audacity will produce it in local manufacturing facilities, Handelin said. 

Audacity hopes to reach its fundraising goal by getting the participation of investors like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which previously has donated to coronavirus research, and BlackRock, the world's largest investment management corporation.

The fund projects to gain a 3-5% annual return over 10 years.

Other members of the Audacity's leadership include David Housman, a genetics researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Chief Operating Officer Todd J. Keitz, a Temple University graduate.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Research Coronavirus Paoli SARS Chester County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Desean Jackson

Fallout continues from DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic post as other athletes weigh in
3_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Travel

Philly residents advised against traveling to Delaware due to COVID-19 risk
Philadelphia COVID-19 travel advisory

Adult Health

Not getting enough REM sleep may shorten your life
REM sleep mortality rate

Eagles

Eagles 2020 training camp preview: Quarterback
Hurts-Sudfeld_051920

Podcasts

Will Smith says he had racist encounters with police while growing up in Philly
Will Smith racism

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap announces second fixed location for the summer
Parks on Tap

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved