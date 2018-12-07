'Avengers: Endgame' official trailer is here...and one Avenger thought missing is alive

It's been seven months since "Avengers: Infinity War" came out and broke the hearts of millions. While it left off with - spoilers! - several Avengers dead, some Avengers survived...and one even thought to be missing was found still alive.

The trailer starts off by showing a fading Tony Stark as he drifts through space. He gives an update in his fragile state, explaining the dire situation, "If you find this recording, don't feel bad about this. Part of the journey is the end. Just for the record, being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds. Food and water ran out four days ago. Oxygen will run out tomorrow morning." He adds, "When I drift off, I will dream about you. It's always you."

Steve Rogers, Black Widow, Bruce Banner, Thor, among others, are shown rather defeated and heartbroken by the destruction. Thanos has successfully killed 50 percent of all living creatures.

"We lost, all of us," Thor says. "We lost friends, we lost family, we lost a part of ourselves."

Through the needless destruction, we see a little bit of Thanos as he walks down what seems to be some sort of summer path lined with flowers. (Nice to see he's doing so well.)

In a moment of light, Black Widow says, "This is gonna work, Steve." He turns to her and says, "I know it is, because I don't know what I'm going to do if it doesn't."

But the lightness shines a little brighter at the end of the trailer as we find that Ant-Man, previously missing, is alive and well. He shows up to the Avengers headquarters where Black Widow and Steve are currently placed.

"Hi, uh, is no one home? This is Scott Lang. We met a few years ago at the airport in Germany? I got really big?" Steve is confused, wondering if it's an old message, but Black Widow assures him it's the front door, as Lang asks, "Can you buzz me in?

We’re gonna take a guess that he gets buzzed in.

"Avengers: Endgame" will be released April 26, 2019.









