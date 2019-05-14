Replacing some carbs with avocado might promote weight loss, study finds

The popularity of avocado is so pervasive that researchers are conducting experiments around the green, fat-filled fruits.

A new study published in the journal Nutrients by the Center for Nutrition Research at Illinois Institute of Technology looked at how adding avocado to any meal, and ditching some carbs in the act, can help people feel more full and satisfied.

The research team focused its research on satiety in overweight and obese adults, according to a news release.

Researchers enlisted the help of 31 overweight and obese adults to examine the physiological effects of eating whole and half fresh avocados on their hunger, fitness levels and six-hour satiety window. Participants noted a reduction in hunger and increase in satiety when replacing some dietary carbs with avocado, researchers said.

The dietary swap also proved to limit insulin and blood glucose excursions, which reduce the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease, thanks to the avocados' healthy fat and fiber.

"For years, fats have been targeted as the main cause of obesity, and now carbohydrates have come under scrutiny for their role in appetite regulation and weight control," said Britt Burton-Freeman, Ph.D., director of the Center for Nutrition Research at Illinois Tech.

"There is no 'one size fits all' solution when it comes to optimal meal composition for managing appetite," she added. "However, understanding the relationship between food chemistry and its physiological effects in different populations can reveal opportunities for addressing appetite control and reducing rates of obesity, putting us a step closer to personalized dietary recommendations."