More Health:

May 14, 2019

Replacing some carbs with avocado might promote weight loss, study finds

The healthy fat and fiber can make you feel more full and satisfied

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Avocados
Avocado on cutting board Charles Deluvio/Unsplash.com

The popularity of avocado is so pervasive that researchers are conducting experiments around the green, fat-filled fruits.

A new study published in the journal Nutrients by the Center for Nutrition Research at Illinois Institute of Technology looked at how adding avocado to any meal, and ditching some carbs in the act, can help people feel more full and satisfied.

The research team focused its research on satiety in overweight and obese adults, according to a news release

RELATED READ: Despite 'protective' skin, avocados should be washed

Researchers enlisted the help of 31 overweight and obese adults to examine the physiological effects of eating whole and half fresh avocados on their hunger, fitness levels and six-hour satiety window. Participants noted a reduction in hunger and increase in satiety when replacing some dietary carbs with avocado, researchers said.

The dietary swap also proved to limit insulin and blood glucose excursions, which reduce the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease, thanks to the avocados'  healthy fat and fiber.

"For years, fats have been targeted as the main cause of obesity, and now carbohydrates have come under scrutiny for their role in appetite regulation and weight control," said Britt Burton-Freeman, Ph.D., director of the Center for Nutrition Research at Illinois Tech.

"There is no 'one size fits all' solution when it comes to optimal meal composition for managing appetite," she added. "However, understanding the relationship between food chemistry and its physiological effects in different populations can reveal opportunities for addressing appetite control and reducing rates of obesity, putting us a step closer to personalized dietary recommendations."

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Avocados Illinois Fat Carbs

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Bryce Harper's recent slump shouldn't be a surprise — or a cause for concern
Bryce-Harper_051519_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved