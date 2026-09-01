BalletX to offer free classes in ballet, voguing, Lindy Hop and more this season

BalletX will offer eight nights of free dance classes at its Washington Avenue studio from October through June. People can try ballet, voguing, Lindy Hop, salsa, line dancing and more.

Each Free Friday begins with beginner/intermediate ballet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. A different class follows from 6:45-7:45 p.m. People can attend one class or stay for both.

The season starts Oct. 2 with ballet led by BalletX dancers and a beginner Vogue Femme Elements class with Rylee Locker. The next program, on Nov. 6, will move from ballet into Lindy Hop 101 with instructors from Jazz Attack.

December brings contemporary movement. The series picks up again in February with a class built around health and enjoyment, followed by salsa in March, a creative workshop in April and line dancing in June.

Free Fridays will take place Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4, followed by programs on Feb. 5, March 5, April 9, May 7 and June 4.

The May workshop will teach the routine for One Dance, One Philly, which invites people across the city to learn and share the same dance. The project will wrap up during BalletX’s Festival at Highmark Mann on May 21-22.

Beginners are welcome, and no dance experience is required. The classes are free, but each one requires advance registration.

Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4, 2026

Feb. 5, March 5, April 9, May 7 and June 4, 2027

Ballet: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Second class: 6:45-7:45 p.m.

BalletX Center for World Premiere Choreography

1923 Washington Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Free; advance registration required

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.