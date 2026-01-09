Bam Margera allows archival footage of stunts to appear in new 'Jackass' movie

Former MTV star and skateboarder Bam Margera will allow his archival stunt footage to appear in "Jackass 5," setting aside a rift with his former collaborators before the next installment in the film franchise hits theaters in June.

Margera, 46, reached an agreement with longtime "Jackass" co-star Johnny Knoxville and Paramount Pictures to make the never-before-seen clips available for the upcoming film, Variety reported. At this time, it's not expected that Margera will film any new stunts for the movie, which will feature new material from the rest of the cast.

The pact comes after Margera was kicked off "Jackass Forever" in 2021 for reportedly violating a "wellness agreement" related to his history of substance abuse. Margera sued Knoxville, Paramount and producer Spike Jonze over his dismissal, claiming the terms of his required drug and alcohol tests didn't account for his long-term Adderall prescription. The lawsuit was later dropped.

On Wednesday, Margera posted a photo of himself with his legal team from Philadelphia-based Van der Veen, Hartshorn, Levin & Lindheim.

"Grateful beyond words for this powerhouse legal team," Margera wrote in the caption, which made no mention of "Jackass 5."

Attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment about their work with Margera, who grew up outside West Chester.

Few details have been released about the cast and direction of "Jackass 5," which Knoxville announced on social media this week, but the deal marks a turnaround in Margera's views on the project. In an interview last year with Cinemablend, he said he had no interest in future involvement.

"What they did to me, making me go to treatment and paying for it, and then not putting me in a movie, and, you know, I had to go to court over it and I just, you couldn’t offer me enough money to want to do another 'Jackass' with them,” Margera said. “The damage has been done.”

Margera became a pro skater at 18 and was part of the local "CKY" crew that filmed boundary-pushing stunt videos with scenes shot in Philly's western suburbs. Knoxville, then a writer and stuntman for Big Brother magazine, approached Margera's group about joining forces for MTV's "Jackass," which premiered in 2000. The series spanned three seasons before the first movie came out in 2002, and Margera went on to star in several MTV spinoffs, including "Viva La Bam" and "Bam's Unholy Union."

Margera's public battles with substance abuse and legal problems over the years led Knoxville and other "Jackass" cast members to take precautions about his involvement in "Jackass Forever," which was the franchise's first entry in more than a decade. After Margera filed his lawsuit, Knoxville told Variety he hoped his former co-star would focus on his recovery.

"It boils down to: I love Bam. I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family," Knoxville said. "I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well."

Margera has said he's been sober for over a year since facing legal trouble for a series of incidents, including an alleged assault on his brother at his family's Chester County home in 2023. Margera pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges the following year, but landed back in court for probation violations months later after an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol in Fulton County. He spent a week in jail before a Chester County judge ordered him to enter a short-term treatment facility in September 2024.

Knoxville said "Jackass 5" is due out June 26 and more details about the project will be released in the coming months.