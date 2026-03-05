More Events:

March 05, 2026

Barnes Foundation First Friday will mix live jazz, cocktails and after-hours gallery access

New York-based jazz vocalist Katie Oberholtzer will perform during the museum's monthly mixer on March 6.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Barnes_Stock_Carroll Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Visitors can explore the Barnes Foundation galleries while enjoying live jazz during the museum’s monthly First Friday event.

The Barnes Foundation will stay open late on Friday, March 6 for its monthly First Friday event, which blends live music with access to the museum’s galleries.

This month’s program features New York-based jazz vocalist Katie Oberholtzer, who will perform two sets during the evening. Oberholtzer has earned recognition from DownBeat magazine and placed second in the 2023 Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition. She has also performed alongside musicians including Christian McBride, John Pizzarelli and Cyrille Aimée.

Her performances are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Attendees can explore the Barnes collection throughout the night while enjoying the live music. Cocktails and light fare will be available for purchase, and seating for the performances is limited.

Tickets cost $35 and are available through the Barnes Foundation website.

First Friday: Katie Oberholtzer

Friday, March 6 from 6-9 p.m.
The Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
$35 admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

