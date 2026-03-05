Barnes Foundation First Friday will mix live jazz, cocktails and after-hours gallery access

The Barnes Foundation will stay open late on Friday, March 6 for its monthly First Friday event, which blends live music with access to the museum’s galleries.

This month’s program features New York-based jazz vocalist Katie Oberholtzer, who will perform two sets during the evening. Oberholtzer has earned recognition from DownBeat magazine and placed second in the 2023 Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition. She has also performed alongside musicians including Christian McBride, John Pizzarelli and Cyrille Aimée.

Her performances are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Attendees can explore the Barnes collection throughout the night while enjoying the live music. Cocktails and light fare will be available for purchase, and seating for the performances is limited.

Tickets cost $35 and are available through the Barnes Foundation website.

Friday, March 6 from 6-9 p.m.

The Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy

Philadelphia, PA 19130

$35 admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.