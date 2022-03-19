More Culture:

March 19, 2022

Barstool Sports opens new bar in Center City with online gambling focus

The company's founder Dave Portnoy visited Philly this week in honor of the bar opening at 1213 Sansom St.

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink DavePortnoy
Barstool Sports Bar Opens Paul Kuehne/York Daily Record

Barstool Sports' new bar at 1213 Sansom St., which opened on Friday, is designed to be a good place to watch a game and gamble virtually.

Barstool Sports, a controversial media company popular with college students, just opened a new drinking destination in Washington Square West.

The sports bar at 1213 Sansom St. is designed to be a good place to watch a game and gamble virtually.

Although the pub won't be a betting parlor, something that would require a special license, the venue will aim to provide food, drinks and an atmosphere conducive to online sports betting.

A key goal for the bar is promoting Barstool's popular online sports betting app, Barstool Sportsbook, which is currently available in 12 states.

The pub was created through Barstool's relationship with Wyomissing's Penn National Gaming, which owns roughly a third of the media company.

Pennsylvania legalized gambling in November 2018 and is one of 43 states that has launched a legal sports betting marketplace. This followed a Supreme Court case New Jersey won in May 2018 which set a precedent for states across the nation to legalize sports betting.

Barstool's Philly location, which will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on the weekends, is Barstool's second branded pub. The first opened in Chicago in January and the company plans to open more around the country.

The new bar is replacing the Brick Wall Tavern, which closed during the pandemic.

Dave Portnoy, Barstool's controversial founder and figurehead, was in Philly this week for the opening.

The sports and financial commentator who's also known for his daily pizza reviews stopped at Pizzeria Vetri at 1939 Callowhill St. on Thursday.

He gave the spot known for its Neapolitan-style pies a 6.8, as he's not a big fan of that particular kind of pizza. Users on Barstool's One Bite pizza review app like it more, and gave it a 7.4 on average.


Portnoy has done several other pizza reviews in and around the city and gave a particularly high score, a 9.1, to Angelo's Pizzeria at 736 S 9th St.

He has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, but has vehemently denied those allegations.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink DavePortnoy Philadelphia Bars Online Gaming Sports Gambling Celebrities

Videos

Featured

betting.us-pa-betting-sites

Best PA Betting Sites for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
Purchased - Couple on a walk in fall

Warning signs of cardiovascular disease

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency tracker: Phillies sign Kyle Schwarber
Kyle-Schwardber_121521_usat

Sponsored

NJDOT & GEICO team up for highway safety
Limited - NJ SSP Vehicle

Business

Wawa is poised to expand to its seventh state in 2024
Wawa North Carolina

Women's Health

Mammograms also may help identify heart disease risk, study finds
mammograms heart disease

Food & Drink

Rita's is giving out free water ice for an entire week this spring
Rita's free water ice 2022

Entertainment

Philadelphia historic sites hosting fundraiser to support Ukraine
Ukraine Philly Historic Sites

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved