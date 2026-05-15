More Events:

May 15, 2026

Baum School of Art auction will feature 500 works during centennial celebration

The annual event will include online bidding, gallery exhibitions and a public reception in the school’s newly renovated space.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Art Auctions
Baum River Provided Courtesy/The Baum School of Art

The Baum School of Art will celebrate its centennial year with a weeklong art auction featuring more than 500 works, online bidding and public gallery events in Allentown.

The Baum School of Art will hold its 41st annual art auction this month as part of the school’s centennial celebration.

Online bidding will run from Saturday, May 16, through Saturday, May 23, with more than 500 works available from Pennsylvania Impressionists, local artists and contemporary creators from across the region. Artwork also will be on display inside the school’s newly renovated and expanded galleries in Allentown.

The event will include paintings, sculpture and mixed-media pieces in a range of styles, sizes and price points. Proceeds from the auction will support arts education programs for children, teens and adults at the school.

A free public auction reception is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. Visitors also can view the artwork during regular gallery hours throughout the week.

41st Annual Art Auction

Bid online: May 16-23

Public auction: Thursday, May 21 | 6-8 p.m.
The Baum School of Art
510 W. Linden St.
Allentown, PA 18101

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Art Auctions Allentown The Baum School of Art

Featured

Visit NJ - Sandy Hook

Find the NJ shore that matches your style
Limited - Free Library Spanish

8 ways to learn a new language with the Free Library

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Owner of former South Street pawn shop pleads guilty to selling $19 million in stolen goods

Society Hill Loan

Sponsored

Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic

JE38780 700x500 JLVC - Philly Voice - Advertorial Main Image.jpg

Health News

Philly's health department views World Cup risks through 'prevention lens' to protect public

World Cup Health

Pets

Nearly 50 dogs and puppies rescued from Delco home

Dog neglect rescue Delco

Festivals

Arts on the Avenue festival will bring 70+ artists, live music and food vendors to Lansdowne

Lansdowne Arts on the Ave

Flyers

Sean Couturier reinvented himself to get the Flyers back to the playoffs, and Philadelphia recognized it

Sean-Couturier-Game-2-Flyers-Penguins-2026-Playoffs.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved