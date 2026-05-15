Baum School of Art auction will feature 500 works during centennial celebration

The Baum School of Art will hold its 41st annual art auction this month as part of the school’s centennial celebration.

Online bidding will run from Saturday, May 16, through Saturday, May 23, with more than 500 works available from Pennsylvania Impressionists, local artists and contemporary creators from across the region. Artwork also will be on display inside the school’s newly renovated and expanded galleries in Allentown.

The event will include paintings, sculpture and mixed-media pieces in a range of styles, sizes and price points. Proceeds from the auction will support arts education programs for children, teens and adults at the school.

A free public auction reception is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. Visitors also can view the artwork during regular gallery hours throughout the week.

Bid online: May 16-23

Public auction: Thursday, May 21 | 6-8 p.m.

The Baum School of Art

510 W. Linden St.

Allentown, PA 18101

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