Beauty on Budget sale is coming to Oaks with thousands of resale clothing deals

The Beauty on Budget sale is returning to Oaks this spring, bringing a large-scale resale shopping event to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

Running April 23-26, the event will feature thousands of gently used items, including women’s and teen clothing, shoes and accessories. Prices are generally lower than retail, with a mix of everyday staples and brand-name pieces.

Unlike a traditional retail event, the sale is driven by local consignors. Sellers can list items they no longer wear and earn a portion of each sale, turning closet cleanouts into extra income.

For shoppers, the experience is more like a treasure hunt than a typical store visit. Inventory shifts throughout the weekend as new items are added and others sell out, so no two visits are exactly the same.

The sale begins with a Thursday presale for consignors, helpers and VIP ticket holders. It opens to the public Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a $5 half-off presale Saturday evening. The event wraps up Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., when most remaining items are discounted.

The event also reflects the growing popularity of resale shopping, giving clothing a second life while offering a lower-cost alternative to buying new.

April 23-26

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456



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