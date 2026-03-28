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March 28, 2026

Beauty on Budget sale is coming to Oaks with thousands of resale clothing deals

The four-day event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center will bring a constantly changing selection of gently used fashion and a chance for locals to sell their items.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Fashion Clothing
BOBOaks.jpg Provided Courtesy/Beauty on Budget

Shoppers browse racks of discounted clothing and accessories at the Beauty on Budget sale in Oaks.

The Beauty on Budget sale is returning to Oaks this spring, bringing a large-scale resale shopping event to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

Running April 23-26, the event will feature thousands of gently used items, including women’s and teen clothing, shoes and accessories. Prices are generally lower than retail, with a mix of everyday staples and brand-name pieces.

Unlike a traditional retail event, the sale is driven by local consignors. Sellers can list items they no longer wear and earn a portion of each sale, turning closet cleanouts into extra income.

For shoppers, the experience is more like a treasure hunt than a typical store visit. Inventory shifts throughout the weekend as new items are added and others sell out, so no two visits are exactly the same.

The sale begins with a Thursday presale for consignors, helpers and VIP ticket holders. It opens to the public Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a $5 half-off presale Saturday evening. The event wraps up Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., when most remaining items are discounted.

The event also reflects the growing popularity of resale shopping, giving clothing a second life while offering a lower-cost alternative to buying new.

Beauty on Budget Sale

April 23-26
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Fashion Clothing Oaks Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

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