Through collaborations, donations and creations, 2SP embraces being Delco's brewery

Whether it's collaborating with Wawa to make a coffee stout, holding a beer release with part of the proceeds going to a local charity or naming one of its flagship beers Delco Lager, 2SP Brewing Co. stays true to its Delaware County roots.



"We like to integrate ourselves with the area," brewer Adam Peterson said. "We like ... knowing we're like the Delco brewery, even though there's plenty other good ones out there."

Before joining the Aston-based company in 2021, Peterson got his start in the industry working at Deer Creek Malthouse in Glen Mills and learning old-fashion techniques – using handheld thermometers, hand-turning grains and malting in old milk tanks.

"The start-to-finish the process ... everybody should see it happen at least once," he said.

While 2SP Brewing, which opened in 2015, uses a more automated system, Peterson's background has helped him with knowing which grains will work best for different aging processes.

One of his specialties is brewing sours, and 2SP has a new one on draft for the holiday season. Misfit – a nod to the Island of Misfit Toys in "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" – is a "dark sour," which Peterson says is "more descriptive than the actual style."

"It tastes like prune juice or grape juice – kind of like a tawny port," he said. "But it's only 5% (ABV) so while it feels a bit boozy, you can have a couple and not really notice."

Here's Adam Peterson's handpicked six-pack. Each beer choice is based on prompts provided by PhillyVoice, and we asked him to limit selections of 2SP's beers. The answers have been edited for length and clarity.

1. What's your go-to beer to celebrate the holidays?

Oatmeal Stout, Samuel Smith, 5% ABV

I remember my dad handing me a bottle of Oatmeal Stout when I began getting into beer, and I think it's still one of the best. I'll have this beer at any time of year, but it holds a special place in my heart, especially when I'm with my family.

2. You have brewed a lot of sours. Do you have a favorite or one you've used as an inspiration?

Poetry in Motion, The Seed: A Living Beer Project, 5.7% ABV

This is a beer I first had when they opened and I could truly taste the passion they had behind this. Its balance of acidity, malt, and hop profile is a testament to what I think sour beer or Belgian-inspired saisons should be. This was hard to decide because there's a lot of places that do sours well, but the Seed is doing exceptionally well, and it's something to take into account for my own recipes.

3. 2SP has collaborated with Wawa. What would pair best with a Wawa hoagie?

Lehke, Second District Brewing, 3% ABV

This is a beer that comes from my good friend Sam at Second District. It's a 3% lager and it's so refreshing. So when I get a hoagie, probably the Italian classic, I think this beer complements meat and veggies so well while having its own character to back it up.

4. What's your beer of choice while watching the ball drop on New Year's Eve?

Hallertau Pils, Human Robot, 5.2% ABV

Celebrating the new year with a great Philly lager sounds like a perfect time. Going to hang at Human Robot is so fun and especially around events like New Year's Eve. Hallertau Pils is one of their best in my opinion, and it'd be a good taste for 2025.

5. The first beer that you brewed at 2SP was Urban Legend (8.5% ABV). What's your favorite double IPA?

Heady Topper, the Alchemist, 8% ABV

This was an easy choice for me since it's the beer that got me into craft. I had it and remember saying, "This is the best beer I've ever had." It is the one that helped get IPAs to where they are and is still as good as it was when I first had it. The fact that they go down faster than you realize is a bit dangerous, but it's one of the best in the world.

6. A friend comes over tonight and you were to offer them a beer that's in your fridge, what would it be?

2SPils, 2SP, 5% ABV

I always having a supply of this lager at my house. I get excited when we package this because I know I have my supply restocked. It's an approachable beer that has a lot of malt character and hoppy undertones. It's one of my favorite beers we make, and I'm happy to share the joy of 2SPils.