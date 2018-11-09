Take a beginner class taught by a BalletX dancer

Just because Halloween has passed doesn’t mean your dreams of becoming a ballerina are left in the dust. A local ballet instructor — with tons of experience both on and off the stage — is hosting a beginner ballet pop-up class right here in Philly this month.

Philadelphia-based freelance dancer Amy Novinski teaches structured Vaganova-based ballet technique classes to students of all ages. On Monday, November 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Novinski will host a beginner ballet pop-up class at the Performance Garage. Beginners can expect introduction to the musculature, musicality and artistry required for ballet, as this will be a real Ballet 101-style class.

It's also worth noting that the class is only $10 and there's no need to sign up ahead of time — just get to the class a little early to get set up and stretching. As for attire, Novinski suggests form-fitting clothing that you can move in, hair secured back if it’s long, and if you don’t have ballet shoes, socks are just as well.

If you're interested, but not all the way sold on trying ballet for the first time, Novinski assures that "all adults can only benefit from learning a new skill, and ballet is especially nourishing to the new student because it brings a sense of body awareness that one most likely did not have before. Plus, it imbues a sense of grace, musicality, and healthy self-esteem. Not to mention the endorphins released!"

Oh, and if you already have a good bit of ballet experience under your belt and perhaps have been out of the game for a little bit, intermediate pop-up classes are scheduled at the Performance Garage on Wednesday, November 14 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 21, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.





Novinski hosts pop-ups a couple times per month, so keep an eye on her Instagram for the dates.





The Performance Garage is at 1515 Brandywine St. in Spring Garden.