Take a beginner class taught by a BalletX dancer

November 09, 2018
Just because Halloween has passed doesn’t mean your dreams of becoming a ballerina are left in the dust. A local ballet instructor — with tons of experience both on and off the stage — is hosting a beginner ballet pop-up class right here in Philly this month.
Philadelphia-based freelance dancer Amy Novinski teaches structured Vaganova-based ballet technique classes to students of all ages. On Monday, November 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Novinski will host a beginner ballet pop-up class at the Performance Garage. Beginners can expect introduction to the musculature, musicality and artistry required for ballet, as this will be a real Ballet 101-style class.
It's also worth noting that the class is only $10 and there's no need to sign up ahead of time — just get to the class a little early to get set up and stretching. As for attire, Novinski suggests form-fitting clothing that you can move in, hair secured back if it’s long, and if you don’t have ballet shoes, socks are just as well.
