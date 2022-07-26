Penn Medicine hospitals named among nation's best for 16th straight year by U.S. News & World Report

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center are the 13th best hospitals in the United States, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The Philadelphia hospitals, which act as a joint enterprise, earned the same spot in last year's honor roll, which lists the top 20 hospitals nationwide. In 2020, the hospitals ranked No. 15, up from the 18th spot in 2019.

HUP and Penn Presbyterian, run by Penn Medicine, have made the honor roll for 16 straight years. The Mayo Clinic was the top-ranking hospital in the U.S. for the seventh straight year.

U.S. News & World Report analyzed more than 5,000 hospitals and ranked them in 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. The rankings are based on patient outcomes, patient experiences and hospital staffing, among other factors.

The specialties include cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, ear, nose and throat, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, gynecology, neurology and neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, psychiatry, pulmonology and lung surgery, rehabilitation, rheumatology and urology.

Procedures and conditions include heart attack, stroke, pneumonia, diabetes, kidney failure, hip fracture and spinal fusion. Three new ratings were added this year – ovarian cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery and uterine cancer surgery.

Best Pennsylvania hospitals

Each year, U.S. News also ranks the best hospitals in each state. Here are the top 10 hospitals in Pennsylvania (Philadelphia-area hospitals in bold):

1. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Philadelphia

2. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Pittsburgh

3. Jefferson Health-Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia

4. Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster

5. Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey

6. Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood

7. Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Allentown

T-8. Reading Hospital, Reading

T-8. St. Luke's University Hospital – Bethlehem Campus, Bethlehem

T-8. UPMC Harrisburg, Harrisburg

HUP and Penn Presbyterian ranked nationally in 12 adult specialties, including No. 8 in both cancer and pulmonary and lung surgery. The hospitals ranked No. 11 in ear, nose and throat, and No. 15 in both neurology and neurosurgery, and gastroenterology and GI. They also received high-performing scores in two adult specialties and 16 procedures and conditions.

Pennsylvania Hospital – also part of Penn Medicine – received high-performing scores in five adult specialties and nine procedures and conditions, including geriatrics, urology, orthopedics, neurology and neurosurgery, and pulmonology and lung surgery.



Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals ranked nationally in nine adult specialties, including No. 2 in ophthalmology for its Wills Eye Hospital, and No. 7 in orthopedics. MossRehab, acquired last year by Jefferson Health, ranked No. 9 for rehabilitation. Jefferson Health also received a high-performing score in three adult specialties and 16 procedures and conditions, including cardiology and heart surgery, and geriatrics.

Lankenau Medical Center – part of Main Line Health – ranked No. 42 in obstetrics and gynecology, marking the first time the specialty earned a national ranking.

Temple University Hospital received high performing scores in two adult specialities and nine procedures and conditions, including neurology and neurosurgery, pulmonology and lung surgery, colon cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure and diabetes.

Temple's Fox Chase Cancer Center ranked No. 39 in urology and received high-performing scores in lung cancer surgery and colon cancer surgery, ovarian cancer surgery and prostate cancer surgery.

Best New Jersey hospitals

Here are the top 10 hospitals in New Jersey (South Jersey hospitals in bold):

1. Morristown Medical Center, Morristown

2. Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack

3. Valley Hospital, Ridgewood

4. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick

5. Overlook Medical Center, Summit

T-6. Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City

T-6. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston

T-6. Cooper University Health Care, Camden

T-6. Englewood Hospital, Englewood

T-6. Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune

T-6. Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, Princeton

T-6. Virtua Voorhees Hospital, Voorhees Township

In South Jersey, Cooper University Health Care received high-performing scores in eight procedures and conditions: heart attack, aortic valve surgery, heart failure, diabetes, colon cancer surgery, kidney failure, stroke and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



Virtua Vorhees Hospital also receive high-performing scores in eight procedures and conditions, including colon cancer surgery, heart failure, diabetes, kidney failure, stroke, maternity care, hip replacement and knee replacement.