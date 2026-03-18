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March 18, 2026

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga-themed dance party coming to Underground Arts

Riot Nerd’s multi-room event on March 27 lets fans move between two DJs and dance floors all night

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Nightlife Parties
Riot Nerd Beyonce Lady Gaga Dance Party Provided Courtesy/Riot Nerd

A Beyoncé and Lady Gaga-themed dance party at Underground Arts on March 27 will feature two rooms, DJs and access to both dance floors with one ticket.

A dual-themed dance party featuring music by Beyoncé and Lady Gaga is scheduled for Friday, March 27, at Underground Arts in Philadelphia.

The event, hosted by Riot Nerd, will feature separate rooms dedicated to each artist. DJ Kira Bandan will play Beyoncé-focused sets, while DJ 21Sparksfly will lead the Lady Gaga room in the venue’s Black Box space.

Admission includes access to both rooms, allowing attendees to move between the dance floors throughout the night or stay in one room.

Riot Nerd, a Philadelphia-based event group founded in 2016, is known for themed dance parties and pop culture-focused events. The group was named “Best Dance Parties” by Philadelphia magazine in 2023.

Organizers say the event will include themed visuals tied to each artist, along with drink specials and a photo booth.

The 21+ party runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. General admission tickets are listed at about $21 in advance, with additional fees.

Beyoncé and Lady Gaga Dance Party

Friday, March 27 from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Underground Arts
1200 Callowhill St.
Philadephia, PA 19107

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Nightlife Parties Beyonce Lady Gaga Underground Arts

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