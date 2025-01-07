More News:

January 07, 2025

Bicyclist fatally struck while crossing Broad Street in North Philly

Michael Buie, 51, was riding against a red light along Erie Avenue when he was hit by a motorist, police say. Safety advocates say it is the first bike-related death in the city this year.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Broad St bike death Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Cyclist Michael Buie, 51, was crossing Broad Street along Erie Avenue when he was fatally struck by a motorist driving a Nissan, police say. The Bicycle Coalition of Philadelphia says his death is the first bike-related fatality in the city in 2025.

A man riding an electric bike was killed early Monday morning when a black Nissan struck him as he crossed North Broad Street. 

The bicyclist, Michael Buie, 51, was heading eastbound on West Erie Avenue when he attempted to cross Broad Street against a red light and was struck around 1:55 a.m., police said. 

MORE: Man charged with shooting that killed North Philly couple

Buie was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:08 a.m., police said. The driver who struck Buie stayed on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

The Bicycle Coalition of Philadelphia, an advocacy group for bicycle and pedestrian safety, said Buie is the first person in Philadelphia to die while riding a bicycle in 2025.

"It's especially heavy that as we are still analyzing 2024 fatal crash data, another family is dealing with the tragedy of losing a loved one to traffic violence," the coalition wrote on its website

The Bicycle Coalition noted the number of traffic deaths in 2024 were similar to the total in 2023. Though traffic fatalities were down through the first three quarters of 2024, the coalition said the city had a "troubling high number of fatalities" in the final three months. In November, two bicyclists were killed in crashes — Dominique Jones, 28, in Strawberry Mansion, and Jason Lohr, 49, in Kensington.

The city's latest Vision Zero report, released in early December, showed that preliminary fatal crash data for 2024 was lower than 2023 but still above pre-2020 levels.

"It's easy to read this information and blame the victim," the coalition wrote. "However, the goal of Vision Zero is not to prevent all human error but to eliminate the possibility that those errors result in fatality."

According to the 2024 Vision Zero report, Broad Street is Philly's deadliest road, with over one fatality per month in 2024. Speed cameras are slated to go up on the road later this year. 

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Philadelphia Erie Avenue Broad Street Bicycle Coalition Bicycles

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

N.J. removes bald eagles, ospreys from state endangered species list

bald eagle new jersey

Sponsored

The role of friends and peers in preventing impaired driving

Limited - Man reaching for glass of beer and friend stopping him

Arts & Culture

Ushers at Ensemble Arts prepare to strike after rejecting proposal

Ensemble Arts ushers union

Prevention

Here's how to avoid slipping in the snow — and how to protect yourself if you fall

Walking in snow

Performances

The final 'Love Notes' opera concert is scheduled for January

Love Notes concert

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved