Bicyclist fatally struck while crossing Broad Street in North Philly

A man riding an electric bike was killed early Monday morning when a black Nissan struck him as he crossed North Broad Street.

The bicyclist, Michael Buie, 51, was heading eastbound on West Erie Avenue when he attempted to cross Broad Street against a red light and was struck around 1:55 a.m., police said.

Buie was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:08 a.m., police said. The driver who struck Buie stayed on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

The Bicycle Coalition of Philadelphia, an advocacy group for bicycle and pedestrian safety, said Buie is the first person in Philadelphia to die while riding a bicycle in 2025.

"It's especially heavy that as we are still analyzing 2024 fatal crash data, another family is dealing with the tragedy of losing a loved one to traffic violence," the coalition wrote on its website.

The Bicycle Coalition noted the number of traffic deaths in 2024 were similar to the total in 2023. Though traffic fatalities were down through the first three quarters of 2024, the coalition said the city had a "troubling high number of fatalities" in the final three months. In November, two bicyclists were killed in crashes — Dominique Jones, 28, in Strawberry Mansion, and Jason Lohr, 49, in Kensington.

The city's latest Vision Zero report, released in early December, showed that preliminary fatal crash data for 2024 was lower than 2023 but still above pre-2020 levels.

"It's easy to read this information and blame the victim," the coalition wrote. "However, the goal of Vision Zero is not to prevent all human error but to eliminate the possibility that those errors result in fatality."

According to the 2024 Vision Zero report, Broad Street is Philly's deadliest road, with over one fatality per month in 2024. Speed cameras are slated to go up on the road later this year.