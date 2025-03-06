More News:

March 06, 2025

New bike lanes approved on Temple University campus, in Spring Garden area and near Logan Square

City Council supported three bills from Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. on Thursday calling for the paths in District 5.

By Michaela Althouse
City Council approved legislation Thursday to establish three new bike lanes on 13th, 22nd and 23rd streets.

City cyclists are getting new bike lanes on Temple University's campus, near Logan Square and in the Spring Garden area. 

City Council approved three bills Thursday from Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. (D) calling for the separate paths in District 5, which he represents. 

"These lanes were identified as areas where bicycle lanes can improve connectivity and public safety with minimal impact on the quality of life," Young said. "I understand how controversial some of them could be, but we want to make sure safety and quality of life are always at the forefront of what we do." 

  • Locations of the new bike lanes
  • 22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Green streets
  • 13th Street, from Cecil B. Moore Avenue to Diamond Street
  • 23rd Street, from Race to Market streets

Thursday's legislation comes after a transit-heavy few weeks for City Council. Last week, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (D-At Large) introduced a bill calling for automated speed cameras at five school zones and held a hearing for Vision Zero, the city's effort to eliminate traffic deaths for pedestrians and cyclists. 

As the city prepares for Mayor Cherelle Parker's budget proposal, expected next week, advocates are pushing for $5 million for Vision Zero this year after it was reduced from $2.5 million to $1 million in last year's budget

Council President Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd) didn't say how much would go toward the program but said it was a priority. 

"I know that there are several members, including myself, who have an interest in supporting Vision Zero," he said. 

Michaela Althouse
