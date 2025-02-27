5 Philly school zones may get speed cameras to improve student safety

Automated speed cameras may be installed on roads near five Philadelphia schools as part of a proposed program to limit traffic crashes involving students.

Legislation introduced Thursday at City Council would create program to test using cameras in school zones. Drivers caught exceeding the 15 mph speed limit by at least 11 mph would be mailed speeding tickets.

Seven schools have been suggested as possible fits for the program, but only five could be in use at the same time. The schools up for consideration are: