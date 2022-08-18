More News:

August 18, 2022

Four teens injured in North Philadelphia birthday party shooting, police say

Three suspects who fled the scene were arrested on Wednesday night. Authorities recovered nine spent shell casings and several weapons

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Birthday Party Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Four teenagers were injured when gunfire erupted at a birthday party on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street in North Philadelphia late Wednesday night, police say.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire inside a home on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street shortly after 11:30 p.m., FOX29 reported.

Inside, they found four people shot – a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old-girl, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman, authorities said. The teens were all struck in the leg, but the 15-year-old was also shot in the back. They were all brought to Temple University Hospital, CBS3 reported.

Authorities said investigators recovered nine spent shell casings and a loaded magazine for a semiautomatic weapon inside the home where the 15-year-old lives with her family, 6ABC reported.

There were about 15-20 teenagers at the party, police said. The youngest person in the home at the time of the shooting was 11.

Authorities said two males fleeing the scene on foot were chased by officers and taken into custody about a block away inside a home on Judson Street, NBC10 reported. A third suspect was found nearby and arrested, as well. Officers recovered two handguns from the suspects.

Gunfire from the shooting hit other homes on the street, but no one else was injured, authorities said.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing eyewitnesses. They also plan to search the homes on Bonsall and Judson streets.

The shooting came after nearly 100 rounds were fired outside a busy recreation center in West Philadelphia. Five people were injured, including two teens.

