Philadelphia Film Society will showcase Black cinema to kick off Black History Month this weekend

The Philadelphia Film Society is beginning its 2024 programming with a celebration of Black cinema. The arts organization's Philadelphia Film Center will host a Black Cinema Weekend, which will include screenings and mixers.

Black Cinema Weekend will begin Thursday, Feb. 1 and conclude Sunday, Feb. 4. Each day offers different programming, showcasing noteworthy Black filmmakers, with a few networking opportunities for local filmmakers in between.

A screening of "A Powerful Thang," a 1991 romantic drama directed by Zeinabu irene Davis, will headline Thursday. Friday will begin with a Creatives of Color Mixer, a free 90-minute networking event before a screening of John Singleton's 1991 classic "Boyz n the Hood."

Later that night will be a screening of "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song" by Melvin Van Peebles, often credited as the first blaxploitation film.

Saturday is a busy day at the Philadelphia Film Center, beginning with a meetup for Black women filmmakers and media professionals. Screenings of "Losing Ground," the first feature film directed by a Black woman in over 50 years, and "Eve's Bayou" will follow.

Later that day, participants are invited to trivia and family-friendly activities before a free screening of "Big George Foreman." The screening is a collaboration between the Film Society and the Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church in North Philly.

Finally, the weekend will end with screenings of "Cane River" and "Chameleon Street" on Sunday. Unless stated otherwise, every screening will be its own ticketed event, but a bundle is available to purchase, which will give access to two of the above screenings.

Other than Black Cinema Weekend at the Film Center, other Film Society locations such as the Bourse Theater and PFS East are screening Oscar-nominated films "Poor Things," "Godzilla Minus One," "The Zone of Interest" and "The Boy and the Heron," along with recent release "Mean Girls."

Thursday, Feb. 1 – Sunday, Feb. 4

Various times | Pick 2 Ticket Bundle $20 ($15 for PFS members)

Philadelphia Film Center

1412 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102

