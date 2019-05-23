More Health:

May 23, 2019

There's actually *not* a racial disparity when it comes to prostate cancer deaths, study finds

The reason seems to be tied to access, not genetics, as researchers debunk medical myth

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Men's Health Prostate Cancer
study disproves disparity prostate cancer Caitlyn Wilson/Unsplash

Factors contributing to prostate cancer death seem to be less genetic, more socioeconomic.

Just as we know that illnesses can manifest differently in women than they do in men, they can also be more prevalent in certain races than others. But contrary to popular thinking, this does not seem to be the case for prostate cancer. 

A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Oncology found that African-American men are not, in fact, genetically predisposed to a higher risk of dying from prostate cancer than white men — contrary to past belief and evidence.

University of Michigan researchers examined data from 306,100 men – ages 59 to 71 – diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reported. Of the subjects, 54,840 were black men.

RELATED READ: Study: Black patients less likely to seek post-injury physical therapy than whites

After factoring in things like socioeconomic status and cancer severity, the researchers determined that when given the same access to treatment and care, black and white men had very similar death rates, NBC reports. But that access seems to be the issue skewing the data. 

In a University of Michigan blog post on the study, co-author Dr. Daniel Spratt said:

“The data show that black men don’t appear to intrinsically and biologically harbor more aggressive disease,” Spratt says. “They generally get fewer PSA screenings, are more likely to be diagnosed with later stage cancer, are less likely to have health insurance, have less access to high-quality care and other disparities that can be linked to a lower overall socioeconomic status.”

Despite similar death rates, researchers said they found black men are more likely to die from health issues, in general, compared to white men: "Therefore, the greatest disparity to black men with prostate cancer is access to quality healthcare and guideline concordant care that are likely rooted in complex socio-cultural inequities in the US."

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Men's Health Prostate Cancer United States Illness Socioeconomics Cancer

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Is the Eagles' 2019 roster better than their Super Bowl roster in 2017?
052319NickFoles

Courts

Philly District Attorney files appeal for new trial and judge for Meek Mill case
Meek Mill appeal Krasner

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

5 Eagles breakout candidates in 2019
052219DallasGoedert

Review

Movie review: 'Aladdin' remake mostly succeeds- except for Will Smith
Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in Aladdin

Addiction

Penn Medicine drastically cuts opioid prescriptions for some cancer patients
Carroll - The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved