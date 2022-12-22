More Events:

December 22, 2022

In the spirit Dracula, the Mütter Museum wants your blood

Philly's renowned medical history collection, which is honoring Bram Stoker's creation all year long, will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Jan. 7

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Mutter blood donation. Frank Meriño/Pexels

As part of its 'Year of Dracula' celebration, the Mütter Museum will host a blood donation drive on Jan. 7. All donors will receive free admission to the museum, including its Dracula exhibit.

If there's two things we know about Dracula, it's that he hates mornings, and really loves blood.

That's why the Mütter Museum is marrying its ongoing "Year of Dracula" programming with a blood-donation drive on Saturday, Jan. 7. All donors will receive free admission to the museum, at 19 S. 22nd St., for a future date.

MORE: Take a trip to suffragette city with the third annual Bowie bash

The drive will be run by the American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the country's blood. Interested donors can drop by the museum's Mitchell Hall between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to give.

Since October, the Mütter Museum has been offering special Dracula-themed events in celebration of the eponymous Bram Stoker novel, published 125 years ago. The main exhibit in this program is "Dracula and the Incorruptible Body," a collection of autopsy, embalming and transfusion kits from the Victorian era. Accompanying text and images explain how superstition and a misunderstanding of tuberculosis ignited a vampire panic in the late 19th century.

"Dracula and the Incorruptible Body," as well as other upcoming events, will run through May 2023.

Year of Dracula Blood Drive

Saturday, Jan. 7 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Donors get free admission to museum at future date
Mitchell Hall inside the Mütter Museum
19 S. 22nd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

