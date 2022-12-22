In the spirit Dracula, the Mütter Museum wants your blood

December 22, 2022
If there's two things we know about Dracula, it's that he hates mornings, and really loves blood.
That's why the Mütter Museum is marrying its ongoing "Year of Dracula" programming with a blood-donation drive on Saturday, Jan. 7. All donors will receive free admission to the museum, at 19 S. 22nd St., for a future date.
The drive will be run by the American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the country's blood. Interested donors can drop by the museum's Mitchell Hall between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to give.
Since October, the Mütter Museum has been offering special Dracula-themed events in celebration of the eponymous Bram Stoker novel, published 125 years ago. The main exhibit in this program is "Dracula and the Incorruptible Body," a collection of autopsy, embalming and transfusion kits from the Victorian era. Accompanying text and images explain how superstition and a misunderstanding of tuberculosis ignited a vampire panic in the late 19th century.
"Dracula and the Incorruptible Body," as well as other upcoming events, will run through May 2023.
