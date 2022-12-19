More Events:

December 19, 2022

Take a trip to suffragette city at the third annual Bowie Bash

The National Liberty Museum will host a party honoring the late singer on Jan. 6 as part of Philly Loves Bowie Week

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
As part of Philly Loves Bowie Week, the National Liberty Museum will host its third annual Bowie Bash honoring the late glam rocker. The party will include live covers and specialty cocktails, as well as a pop-up art gallery with Bowie-inspired pieces available for purchase.

Nearly seven years ago, the Starman left this planet. 

David Bowie's death on Jan. 10, 2016 hit fans in Philadelphia so hard that they organized seven days of events celebrating the glam rocker's life and music later that year, dubbing it Philly Loves Bowie Week. It's returned almost every year since, apart from some pandemic cancellations and postponements in 2021 and 2022.

Next month, the festivities will commence with the third annual Bowie Bash at the National Liberty Museum.

The museum will host a party honoring the late English musician at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The evening will feature live covers by Rumi Kitchen and Johnny Showcase, and specialty cocktails from Tattooed Mom. Revelers can check out the museum's pop-up gallery featuring Bowie-inspired art from local creatives, up for sale and on display through Jan. 23. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Tickets are currently $20, but that early bird discount expires Jan. 1, when the price goes up by $5. For $35 (or $40 after Jan. 1), VIPs receive early entry into the museum at 5 p.m., a drink voucher and a complimentary entry into the raffle for a Bowie-themed prize basket. 

Though David Bowie was associated with several cities throughout his lifetime — London (where he got his start), Berlin (where he reset his career with the "Berlin Trilogy") and New York City (where he passed) — he also had Philly ties. The musical icon filmed the video for "Modern Love" at the former Philadelphia Spectrum arena in 1983, and recorded two albums in the city in the '70s, "David Live" and "Young Americans." Rare recordings from those sessions are currently housed at Drexel University. 


NLM at Night Presents: Third Annual Bowie Bash

Friday, Jan. 6,
6 to 9 p.m. | $20
National Liberty Museum
321 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

