Philly-area families can meet Bluey in King of Prussia

If you have young kids, Bluey probably doesn’t need much explaining. The animated Australian dog has become a daily presence in a lot of households.

At CAMP Philadelphia in the King of Prussia Mall, families can turn that familiar TV obsession into something kids can actually walk through and experience. The space regularly hosts a Bluey-themed experience that lets kids move through a recreation of Bluey’s house, play simple games inspired by the show and meet Bluey and Bingo in person.

Bluey x CAMP spans more than 5,000 square feet inside the venue. The experience is built as a roughly 50- to 60-minute walkthrough rather than an open play area. Families move through in small groups, with activities designed to keep kids engaged without overwhelming them. It’s aimed primarily at children ages 3 to 8, and parents stay with their kids throughout, which helps keep things structured and relatively calm.

At the end of each session, kids can take photos with life-size versions of Bluey and Bingo, and the adjoining shop often carries exclusive Bluey merchandise, from toys to themed souvenirs.

Bluey x CAMP runs in timed, ticketed sessions on the upper level of the King of Prussia Mall. The experience is wheelchair accessible, with monthly low-sensory sessions available. Strollers are not permitted inside, and tickets are required for guests ages 2 and up.

King of Prussia Mall

350 Mall Blvd., Suite 3066

King of Prussia, PA 19406

Ticket prices start at $24

