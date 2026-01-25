More Events:

January 25, 2026

Philly-area families can meet Bluey in King of Prussia

The long-running experience lets kids step inside the world of the hit cartoon.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Activities
Bluey x CAMP_Bluey_Bingo Provided Courtesy/Bluey X CAMP Philly

Families can take part in the Bluey x CAMP experience inside the King of Prussia Mall.

If you have young kids, Bluey probably doesn’t need much explaining. The animated Australian dog has become a daily presence in a lot of households.

At CAMP Philadelphia in the King of Prussia Mall, families can turn that familiar TV obsession into something kids can actually walk through and experience. The space regularly hosts a Bluey-themed experience that lets kids move through a recreation of Bluey’s house, play simple games inspired by the show and meet Bluey and Bingo in person.

Bluey x CAMP spans more than 5,000 square feet inside the venue. The experience is built as a roughly 50- to 60-minute walkthrough rather than an open play area. Families move through in small groups, with activities designed to keep kids engaged without overwhelming them. It’s aimed primarily at children ages 3 to 8, and parents stay with their kids throughout, which helps keep things structured and relatively calm.

At the end of each session, kids can take photos with life-size versions of Bluey and Bingo, and the adjoining shop often carries exclusive Bluey merchandise, from toys to themed souvenirs.

Bluey x CAMP runs in timed, ticketed sessions on the upper level of the King of Prussia Mall. The experience is wheelchair accessible, with monthly low-sensory sessions available. Strollers are not permitted inside, and tickets are required for guests ages 2 and up.

Bluey X CAMP

King of Prussia Mall
350 Mall Blvd., Suite 3066
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Ticket prices start at $24

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Family-Friendly Activities King of Prussia Bluey

Videos

Featured

PA State Capitol

7 best law firms for ADA violation cases in Pennsylvania
Camden County - Freedom Award Recipients

Camden County honors 11 community leaders with 2026 Freedom Medals

Just In

Must Read

Weather

A look back at the biggest snowstorms of the last 30 years

snow history philadelphia

Family-Friendly

Philly-area families can meet Bluey in King of Prussia

Bluey x CAMP_Bluey_Bingo

Illness

Why do colds cause the sniffles in some people and severe illness in others?

Common Cold Study

Streaming

As 'Queer Eye' comes to an end, here's where 3 Philly stars are now

Queer Eye Philly

Pop-Up

Mütter Museum to explore vampirism

Mutter museum vampirism

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved