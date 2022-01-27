More Events:

January 27, 2022

Bok Building hosting Candlelight Concert series featuring tributes to Taylor Swift, Coldplay, and classic rock

The live performances will also make a stop in the Fashion District on Valentine's Day with romantic classical music

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
The Candlelight Concert Series, sponsored by Fever Philadelphia, is coming to Bok, with performances scheduled for January, February, and March. Listen to classical renditions of Taylor Swift, Coldplay, and classic rock songs at the school-turned-artisan workspace.

South Philadelphia's Bok Building – a school-turned-artisan workspace – is just one of a few area venues that are hosting a series of concerts illuminated solely by candlelight. 

The series is sponsored by the live entertainment platform Fever, who hosts special shows, food experiences, and pop-up events in countries all over the world. Fever Philadelphia will be putting on nine performances of the Candlelight Concerts, which are scheduled to begin Thursday, Jan. 27 and run through March 26. 

RELATED: To celebrate Valentine's Day, Mural Arts offering virtual 'Love Letter' tour

With limited tickets still available, Candlelight will host a string quartet performance of popular anime themes on Jan. 27, beginning at 6:30 p.m at the BOK Auditorium. With tributes to popular anime series including Naruto, Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, and Death Note, the performance presents visitors with a unique experience to hear their favorite themes. 

For those who aren't able to make it to Thursday night's performance, another anime-themed concert will be held on Feb. 11. Tickets are available here

The Listeso String Quartet will return to the Bok on Friday Jan. 28, for a rock-themed Candlelight concert. Tickets are still available and the show will feature classic songs by Blondie, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and Jefferson Airplane.

Another performance will take place on March 25

On Saturday, Jan. 29, a solo pianist will perform hits from indie pop group Coldplay. Athough an impending Nor'Easter could impact the performance, there is not currently an inclement weather date for the concert.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, the series returns with a special Valentine's Day performance of romantic classical music, including "Moon River" from "Breakfast at Tiffany's," the Love Theme from "Romeo and Juliet," and "Clair de Lune" by Claude Debussy. Those looking for a last-minute date night idea are still able to purchase tickets for either the 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. shows. 

Candlelight concerts will come back to the Bok on March 24 and 26, with tributes to Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

The series has made its way through many of Philadelphia's live performance venues, including the Curtis Institute and ONE North Broad. Both venues have hosted candlelit, classical renditions of popular music and tributes to iconic compositions. 

Tickets for each of the Fever-sponsored performances are going quickly, with prices beginning at $45. All tickets are available through Fever.

Candlelight Concert Series at Bok

Jan. 27-29, Feb. 13, March 24-26, 2022
6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. performances | Tickets $45
Bok Auditorium
800 Mifflin St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148
