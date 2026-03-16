The Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon” will return to Wilmington for a limited run March 27-29 at The Playhouse on Rodney Square.

The comedy, created by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, premiered on Broadway in 2011 and won nine Tony Awards, including best musical. It previously played a sold-out run at The Playhouse during the 2022-23 Broadway in Wilmington season.

The story follows two young missionaries sent from Utah to a village in Uganda, where they try to share their faith while dealing with culture shock and unexpected challenges. The show mixes satire with a traditional Broadway-style score.

The touring production is based on the original Broadway staging directed by Parker and Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw. The current tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner.

Mach 27-29

The Playhouse on Rodney Square

1007 N. Market St.

Wilmington, DE 19801

Tickets: $98-$261

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