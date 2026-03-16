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March 16, 2026

‘The Book of Mormon’ will return to Wilmington for a limited run

The Tony-winning Broadway comedy about two young missionaries heads to The Playhouse on Rodney Square March 27-29.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Theatre Performances
Photo 10 Book of Mormon Photo Credit/Julieta Cervantes

Sam McLellan and company in "The Book of Mormon" Notyh Americna Tour/

The Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon” will return to Wilmington for a limited run March 27-29 at The Playhouse on Rodney Square.

The comedy, created by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, premiered on Broadway in 2011 and won nine Tony Awards, including best musical. It previously played a sold-out run at The Playhouse during the 2022-23 Broadway in Wilmington season.

The story follows two young missionaries sent from Utah to a village in Uganda, where they try to share their faith while dealing with culture shock and unexpected challenges. The show mixes satire with a traditional Broadway-style score.

The touring production is based on the original Broadway staging directed by Parker and Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw. The current tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner.

"The Book of Mormon"

Mach 27-29
The Playhouse on Rodney Square
1007 N. Market St.
Wilmington, DE 19801
Tickets: $98-$261

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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