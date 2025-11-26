More News:

Man and woman found dead in Borgata hotel room in Atlantic City

The bodies of Baoyi Bowie Zheng, 36, and Wei Guo Liang, 68, both of New York, were discovered Sunday. An investigation is ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
A man and woman from New York were found dead in a hotel room at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Sunday afternoon, prompting an investigation by the Atlantic City Police Department and county prosecutors, officials said.

Police discovered the bodies of Baoyi Bowie Zheng, a 36-year-old woman from Staten Island, and Wei Guo Liang, 68, of Brooklyn, around 5 p.m. after authorities were called to the property on Borgata Way.

Autopsies determined Zheng died from a broken neck and Liang died from self-inflicted stab wounds, authorities said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office did not provide details on the circumstances that may have led to the deaths, how they knew each other or how long they had been at the hotel.

The major crimes unit of the prosecutor's office is assisting police in the investigation. Police said anyone with information can call 609-652-1234 or submit a confidential tip online.

