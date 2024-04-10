Social barriers prevent many women from getting regular mammograms

Health-related social needs are keeping a significant portion of women from staying up-to-date with their mammograms, which are crucial for the early detection and treatment of breast cancer, according to a new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About one-third of women ages 50-74 who were experiencing at least three adverse social conditions, such as social isolation, dissatisfaction with life and lack of health insurance, do not get regular mammograms, the study found. Women who lost their jobs or had their hours reduced, lacked transportation or received food stamps also were less likely to get regular mammograms.