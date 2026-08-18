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August 18, 2026

‘Ted Lasso’ star Brett Goldstein bringing new stand-up show to The Met

The comedian behind Roy Kent will perform ‘Sex, Death & Small Talk’ in Philadelphia on Dec. 3.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Comedy Performances
Brett Goldstein Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Brett Goldstein, known for playing Roy Kent on “Ted Lasso,” will perform his new stand-up show at The Met Philadelphia on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Brett Goldstein is best known for playing the perpetually irritated Roy Kent on “Ted Lasso,” but his next trip to Philadelphia will put him back behind a microphone.

The British comedian will perform “Sex, Death & Small Talk” at The Met on Thursday, Dec. 3. Presales begin Wednesday, Aug. 19, before tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. 

The new tour follows Goldstein’s first HBO stand-up special, “The Second Best Night of Your Life,” which premiered in 2025 after a sold-out North American tour.

Goldstein won back-to-back Emmy Awards for playing Roy Kent and also worked as a writer and executive producer on “Ted Lasso.” He later helped create the Apple TV comedy “Shrinking” with Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel. Goldstein writes and executive produces the series and appears as Louis.

Philadelphia is one of 13 stops announced for the fall tour. Other performances are scheduled in Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, Austin, Washington, Brooklyn and Boston.

Tickets will be available through BrettGoldsteinTour.com.

Brett Goldstein: Sex, Death & Small Talk

Thursday, Dec. 3 
The Met Philadelphia
858 N. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19130
General ticket sale begins Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m.

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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