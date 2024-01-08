More News:

January 08, 2024

Broad Street entryway into Navy Yard reopens after 18 months

The 734-foot section, from Crescent Drive to Intrepid Avenue, is the main entrance point for Navy Yard employees and, eventually, residents of the former military base.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
The 700-foot stretch of Broad Street reopened Monday after closing for nearly 18 months due to a crumbling bridge structure.

A stretch of S. Broad Street leading to the Navy Yard reopened for traffic Monday morning following 18 months of construction. 

Drivers now have access to four lanes of traffic into the Navy Yard in a 734-foot stretch between Crescent Drive and Intrepid Avenue. This stretch of road, known as the "quay wall," had sat on top of a 120-year-old timber bridge structure that was largely submerged into the Delaware River and deteriorating. Two lanes and adjacent sidewalks to the water's edge had been closed for years due to the unsafe structure before officials closed all four lanes in July 2022. 

This portion of S. Broad Street, located below the sports complex and I-95, is the main entry point for 15,000 employees working in the Navy Yard complex. The $22 million project began construction in July as a joint venture between PennDOT, the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the city and the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC). It's part of larger development plans for the Navy Yard. 

According to Navy Yard officials, improvements will continue on in the coming months, adding a two-way bike lane, landscaping and a pedestrian plaza that overlooks the Reserve Basin in the spring and summer.

PIDC has owned the Navy Yard since 2000. This development is part of a larger, $6 billion plan from PIDC to 8.9 million square feet of residential, retail, science and multi-use development to the Navy Yard. This is the third development plan from PIDC since it purchased the property. 

Ensemble/Mosaic, a partner in the current plan, will build 3,900 apartment units and 235,000 square feet of retail space through the plan. In October, it broke ground on a $235 mixed-used development with 614 residential units, which is set to open in 2025. It will be the first residential option at the Navy Yard since it closed as a base in 1996. 

