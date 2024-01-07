More Health:

January 07, 2024

What makes pee yellow? Researchers identify enzyme that gives urine its color

The study, which solved a long-standing scientific mystery, has implications for studying conditions like jaundice and inflammatory bowel disease

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Gut Health
Urine Yellow Color Research Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

A new study has identified the enzyme that helps to give urine its yellow hue, solving a mystery that has puzzled scientists for decades.

Nature is full of colorful and mysterious questions: Why is the sky blue? And why is pee yellow? While scientists have long provided in-depth answers to the former question, they have only recently solidified the answer to the latter (more potty-oriented) question.

Urine gets its yellow hue from a microbial enzyme known as bilirubin reductase, according to a study published last week in the Nature Microbiology journal. The findings, by researchers from the University of Maryland and National Institutes of Health, pave the way for studies into the gut microbiome's role in adverse conditions like jaundice and inflammatory bowel disease.

Scientists identified the yellow pigment in urine, urobilin, more than 125 years ago. But the enzyme that makes urobilin remained a mystery through the years, according to the study. Scientists previously thought multiple enzymes were involved, but the study found that a single enzyme, bilirubin reductase, is responsible. 

“It’s remarkable that an everyday biological phenomenon went unexplained for so long, and our team is excited to be able to explain it,” the study's lead author Brantley Hall said in a release

Why is urine yellow?

Urine is made up of water, electrolytes and waste filtered out of the blood by the kidneys. The study found that urine's color is connected to the body's red blood cells. When red blood cells break down after their six-month lifespan, it produces a byproduct called bilirubin, which is a bright orange pigment. 

Bilirubin is typically secreted into the gut, where it can either be excreted or partially reabsorbed. The resident microorganisms in the gut can convert bilirubin into other molecules. 

“Gut microbes encode the enzyme bilirubin reductase that converts bilirubin into a colorless byproduct called urobilinogen,” Hall said. “Urobilinogen then spontaneously degrades into a molecule called urobilin, which is responsible for the yellow color we are all familiar with.”

Why is this important?

Along with illuminating a long-standing mystery of the bathroom, the new research also shines some light on a variety of health conditions. 

Jaundice — a condition in which the skin, whites of the eyes and mucous membranes turn yellow — can be caused when an excess of bilirubin is reabsorbed into the gut and builds up in the blood.

Researchers in the latest study found that bilirubin reductase, which converts bilirubin into urobilinogen, is present in nearly all healthy adults. But, it is often missing in newborns and people with inflammatory bowel disease, and its absence may contribute to infant jaundice and the formation of pigmented gallstones.

“Now that we’ve identified this enzyme, we can start investigating how the bacteria in our gut impact circulating bilirubin levels and related health conditions like jaundice,” study co-author Xiaofang Jiang said. “This discovery lays the foundation for understanding the gut-liver axis.”

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Gut Health Philadelphia Urine Bacteria Microbiome Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Minimalist Kitchen

The health benefits of embracing a minimalist lifestyle
Purchased - Building Healthy Boundaries

Tips for building healthy boundaries with family and friends

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Involuntary manslaughter charge filed against man involved in fatal fight inside SEPTA station in University City
SEPTA Market Frankford death

Travel

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

Women's Health

Stress can cause high blood sugar in women trying to conceive, study finds
Pregnancy stress levels blood sugar

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties bar and restaurant, The Abbaye, to close after 21 years
The Abbaye norther liberties

Eagles

Six Eagles players named to the 2024 Pro Bowl
102423AJBrown

Food & Drink

Alcohol-free festival for the sober-curious comes to Philly this month
Dry Vibes Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved