Bruce Springsteen to be featured on soundtrack to Robert Redford-produced film on wild horses

Bruce Springsteen's passion for writing songs about horses and the western United States will come to life once again on the soundtrack to an upcoming documentary film about mustangs.

The singer-songwriter will appear alongside artists such as Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson on the soundtrack to "The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses" when the film debuts in theaters Oct. 15, Variety reported.

The documentary will tell the story of the cultural and societal impact of wild horses and their part in American history, as well as the animal's role in working with military veterans after coming home from war.

The film will also advocate for the protection of mustangs and private lands in America. More than 80,000 wild horses are currently on federal lands and over 50,000 mustangs are currently in government storage, according to the film's trailer.

Robert Redford is an executive producer on the project. Springsteen's wife and daughter, Patti Scialfa and Jessica Springsteen, are executive producers too.

This won't be the first time that Springsteen has lent his voice to a film's soundtrack. The musician's hit song "Streets of Philadelphia" won an Academy Award in 1994 after appearing on the soundtrack to "Philadelphia." Springsteen's 1995 single "Secret Garden" was featured on the soundtrack to "Jerry Maguire."

The New Jersey native is a fitting choice to have on a soundtrack for a film about mustangs. Springsteen's most-recent solo album "Western Stars" focused heavily on the western U.S. when it was released in 2019. One of the album's best songs is called "Chasin' Wild Horses."

Springsteen said in May that a new studio album "coming out soon" would be "largely set in the west," echoing many of the same themes he explored in "Western Stars."

Horses are near and dear to Springsteen and his family, who live on a horse farm in Colts Neck, Monmouth County.

Springsteen and Scialfa's only daughter Jessica is a longtime equestrian who began riding horses on the family farm when she was four years old. One of the highest-ranked equestrians in the world, the 29-year-old Springsteen made her Olympic debut this summer in Tokyo, where she won a silver medal representing the United States.