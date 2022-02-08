More Events:

February 08, 2022

Bruce Springsteen photo exhibit, memorabilia collection returning to Conshohocken gallery

Coll's Custom Framing will be hosting the showcase, which will feature never-before-seen work from local photographer Phil Ceccola

By Pat Ralph
Bruce Springsteen photo memorabilia exhibit Chip Somodevilla/NYPPA Pool via Sipa USA

A collection of rare Bruce Springsteen photos, posters and hand-signed memorabilia will be on display at Coll's Custom Framing in Conshohocken from Feb. 12 through March 12.

A collection of exclusive Bruce Springsteen photos and autographed keepsakes will be on display again at a Montgomery County picture frame shop over the next month.

Coll's Custom Framing in Conshohocken will host "Bruce Springsteen, Greetings from Conshohocken" from Feb. 12 through March 12. The exhibit's title is a wordplay on Springsteen's debut studio album, "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J."

MORE: 'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' to offer live classical music, champagne on Valentine's Day | Artwork installation at King of Prussia Mall celebrates local artists of color | Philly's first-ever Bark Bowl at Craft Hall features puppies, themed cocktails, and friendly competition

The exhibition will feature fine art photos taken of the musician by local photographers, rare posters and memorabilia hand-signed by The Boss himself. All of the items will be available for purchase.

Among the local photographers who will be featured in the gallery is West Conshohocken native Phil Ceccola. Ceccola, who passed away in 2003, took thousands of photos of Springsteen during the singer-songwriter's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career.

Ceccola mostly documented the beginning of Springsteen's recording career in the early-to-mid 1970s. Many of his photos were taken when the New Jersey native performed at the now-defunct Main Point coffee house in Bryn Mawr. Some of Ceccola's pictures that will be on display have never been seen by the public until now. 

Coll's Custom Framing hosted a photo and memorabilia showcase in February 2020 that was dedicated to the 45th anniversary of Springsteen's 1975 performance at The Main Point, which happened just months before the release of his iconic “Born to Run” album. The Main Point closed its doors in 1981.

The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, with the gallery staying open an additional hour until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The showcase will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and will be closed on Sunday. Admission is free.

The Philadelphia region has served as a popular location for Springsteen over his legendary music career. He has frequently performed by himself or with the E Street Band in concert halls, venues, stadiums and arenas across the area for nearly 50 years.

Springsteen won the Academy Award for best original song in 1994 for his emotional "Streets of Philadelphia" track that he recorded for the film "Philadelphia."

"Bruce Springsteen, Greetings from Conshohocken"

Feb. 12-March 12
Free admission
Hours of operation vary
Coll's Custom Framing
324 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428

