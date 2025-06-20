Go to Wagtail admin interface
June 20, 2025

Phils star Bryce Harper making progress with wrist injury, says surgery not necessary

Phillies star took swings, fielded grounders to test his injured wrist in hopes of progressing toward a return

By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Harper 6.7.25 Dan Hamilton/Imagn Images

Bryce Harper says his wrist injury is getting better but he has no timetable for a return.

After taking several swings and fielding some practice grounders Friday afternoon, Phillies superstar Bryce Harper said he's "happy" with his progress from a wrist injury that landed him on the Injured List but uncertain about his return to the lineup.

Speaking with reporters in the dugout before Friday's game between the Phillies and New York Mets, Harper said he "felt better than he thought" he would feel when taking his swings. He wore a brace on his right hand while he took 20 dry swings, followed by 20 swings off a tee.

"It felt good – like I said – as I was swinging," Harper said in this video posted by Tim Kelly from On Pattison. "So I’m happy with where I am.”


Harper also said he would see how his wrist responds and expects to take more swings Saturday as he looks to progress to the point where he can "ramp up." 

In a video posted by WIP's Devan Kaney, Harper said he's consulted with multiple doctors on the source of his inflammation, which he's battled in the past, but hasn't "really got too many answers." More importantly, Harper also said "there's no structural issues" and that he won't need surgery.


Harper added that he was pain-free for "about four and a half months" before the pain "randomly" returned this season.

Phils manager Rob Thomson also spoke to reporters before the game and said he "didn't have a timetable past" Saturday, adding Harper would do the same routine before Saturday's game. Per Crossing Broad, Thomson said "no chance" Harper goes on a rehab assignment before returning to the Phillies lineup.

Harper last played June 5 before being shut down and then going on IL on June 7. The Phillies immediately lost three straight but then won eight of the past 10 headed into Friday night's game against the Mets.

