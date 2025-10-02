Bensalem shelter accused of housing dozens of cats in unsanitary conditions

The Bucks County SPCA removed 67 cats from a Bensalem shelter accused of neglecting the pets. Many of the cats are extremely sick and two kittens have died, the SPCA said.

The owner of Cats Bridge to Rescue will face animal cruelty and neglect charges, the SPCA said in a Facebook post. The SPCA took the cats from the Bensalem shelter after a warrant was served Wednesday by authorities. They were transported to the SPCA's Lahaska Shelter in New Hope to receive medical treatment.

The SPCA said Cats Bridge to Rescue housed the animals in "awful conditions," adding that many are "sick and extremely thin and suffering from upper respiratory infections, severe diarrhea and covered in fleas and ear mites."

"Some cats were confined in filthy cages, others were free roaming," the SPCA wrote in its post. "The large room was filled with trash and animal waste and smelled strongly of urine. Flies and fleas were visible throughout the facility."

Two kittens died from panleukopenia, a highly contagious viral infection that spreads through feces and body fluids, the SPCA said. Another cat was found to have feline immunodeficiency virus, an infection that attacks the immune system and often is spread through bite wounds.

"The conditions of the animals and the facility indicate that these cats suffered from long-term lack of sanitation and proper veterinary care," the SPCA said.

The SPCA said the cats have been placed in clean enclosures as they recover. When they are healthy, the cats will be placed up for adoption. During October, the SPCA is waiving cat adoption fees.

Cats Bridge to Rescue, a nonprofit that opened in 2009, planned to close its shelter at the end of October and was searching for homes for its remaining cats, 6ABC reported.

The SPCA and Cats Bridge to Rescue did not immediately responded to a requests for comment.